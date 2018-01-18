WL-S scheduling kindergarten screenings

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Local School District will schedule kindergarten screening appointments from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, and Friday, May 4. To be eligible for kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or prior to Aug. 1, 2018. Parents planning to send their child to kindergarten during the 2018-2019 school year will find online registration on the Elementary homepage of www.wlstigers.org, or can call or stop by the Elementary office for information. All registration forms should be returned to the Elementary office on or before April 1. For more info, call 937-465-0060, ext. 101 or email k5@wlstigers.org.

