CONOVER – A chicken noodle dinner & bingo will be held at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, in Miami County on Saturday, Jan. 27. Dinner will be served 5-7 p.m. and includes chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and a drink. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and younger. Carryout is available.

Bingo will start at 7 p.m. and is 25 cents a board for each game and five 50/50 games, $1 each board.