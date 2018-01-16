Memorial Health recognized by Heart Association

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health received a Gold level recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA) during the AHA’s annual Workplace Health Achievement Index Awards. Companies recognized can receive gold, silver or bronze recognition.

The AHA has defined best practices for employers to use to build a culture of health for their employees in the workplace. The AHA’s Workplace Health Achievement Index measures the extent to which the company has implemented those workplace health best practices. Companies like Memorial Health that are recognized at the Gold level have achieved an Index score of 175 – 217 points.

The Index is a scored self-assessment based on best practices to holistically evaluate the culture, structure, processes and outcomes of a workplace health program. Index reports indicate the levels to which companies have successfully integrated a culture of health within the workplace, and offer constructive feedback on where improvements can be made.

About Memorial Health

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by Memorial Health.

