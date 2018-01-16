Memorial Health’s Chip Hubbs receives national recognition

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health President and CEO Chip Hubbs recently received two accolades in the national healthcare arena.

Beginning in January 2018, Hubbs will serve as a delegate to the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Regional Policy Board (Region V). Appointed by the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) Board, Hubbs will fulfill a three-year term. He is currently finishing his three-year term as an alternate delegate for the board. The AHA is a not-for-profit association of healthcare provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA is the national advocate for its members, which include nearly 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks, other providers of care and 43,000 individual members. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for healthcare leaders and is a source of information on healthcare issues and trends.

Hubbs has also been named to the 2017 edition of Becker’s Hospital Review list of “183 nonprofit hospital and health system CEOs to know.” He is the only CEO recognized in the surrounding eight-county area and has been listed previously in 2016 and 2014. Becker’s, a major source of business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders, selected these leaders based on their experience, professional achievement, and involvement in their communities. The entire Becker’s Hospital Review list can be viewed at https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/188-nonprofit-hospital-and-health-system-ceos-to-know-2017.html.

Hubbs is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and a Master of Health Administration. He earned a fellowship at the Sinai Health System in Chicago and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Hubbs has received a number of professional acknowledgments for his work, including the Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association in 2016 for advocacy and leadership in the State of Ohio; Columbus Business First’s C-Suite Award Honoree in 2014; 2013 Union County Business Leader of the Year; Columbus Business First’s “Forty Under 40” in September 2005; and Modern Healthcare Magazine’s Up and Comer Award in 2002. He currently serves on the Union County Foundation Board of Trustees and is a Board Member of the Institute for Health Innovation of the Ohio Hospital Association. He is past Board President for the Ohio Hospital Association, the Fairbanks Local School District Board of Education, the Union County Chamber of Commerce, and the Union County Family YMCA.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

