Posted on by

Civil War history presentation is Sunday


Submitted story

On Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. — in anticipation of Black History Month — the Champaign County Historical Society will host a program titled “African-Americans from Champaign County who served in the Civil War.” Presenting the program will be Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, who has done considerable research in this area and is a student of the Civil War. The society’s annual business meeting will precede the program. The museum is located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, and will be open to the public.

Submitted story

Information from the Champaign County Historical Society.

