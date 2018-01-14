Ohio News Briefs

Brawl at youth jail causes estimated $200,000 in damage

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say teenagers fighting and rioting at a juvenile jail in Cleveland caused an estimated $200,000 in damage in the housing area as they smashed glass and damaged cell doors, showers, lights and a television.

The brawl at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center left a sheriff’s officer and a juvenile inmate injured with cuts. Officials say a dozen juvenile inmates were separated after the incident.

Officials haven’t released information about what started the fracas last Monday, which prompted a response from police and a SWAT team. Photos of the damage showed shattered panes of security glass and a large hole in a ceiling.

WJW-TV reports that audio recordings of the response included reports of juveniles breaking glass and spilling cleaners, creating a slippery, dangerous situation for responding officers.

Visitors to Air Force Museum drop for third consecutive year

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force says the number of visitors to the southwest Ohio facility dropped for the third straight year.

The Dayton Daily News reports about 829,000 visitors came to the museum in 2017 compared to 850,000 the previous year. The museum reported nearly 860,000 visitors in 2015.

The museum has seen more than 1 million visitors in earlier years, largely drawn by events. There were about 150 fewer events in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Museum officials say they changed how they counted visitors in 2015 by only tracking people who passed through the security check-in point. It also stopped counting staff and volunteers.

Officials expect thousands of visitors in May for the opening of a new World War II bomber exhibit.

Ohio native Clarence Page to receive journalism award

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Southwest Ohio native and Ohio University alumnus Clarence Page is being honored for a half-century of journalistic achievement.

The National Press Foundation says the Chicago Tribune columnist will receive the W.M. Kiplinger Distinguished Contributions to Journalism Award at its annual awards dinner in Washington D.C. on Feb. 15.

Page, 70, was born in Dayton and raised in Middletown, where he attended Middletown High School. After earning a journalism degree at Ohio University, he built a career as reporter, editor, syndicated columnist, author and commentator.

He earned the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1989. He was named Ohio University’s 2015 alumnus of the year.

The National Press Foundation judges stated that Page’s “columns tackle the thorniest issues of the day — from immigration to discrimination — with good humor and humility.”

Cleveland police say off-duty officer kills man

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say an off-duty officer working security at a bowling alley has fatally shot a man after an altercation.

Cleveland.com reports the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Corner Alley business in the University Circle neighborhood. Police say a fight broke out in the bar area and the officer escorted several men outside who had been kicked out. Police say one young man came back and assaulted the officer near the front door.

The officer fired and hit the man, and police say he died at a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police were still investigating Sunday and no names or other details were released immediately.