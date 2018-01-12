Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Peaches and I am searching for my new home for the New Year. I am a 2 1/2-year-old Domestic Short Hair kitty who would love to be your constant companion. I don’t need much, just love and lap time. I love to play and chase little balls and then snuggle and nap. I get along with other kitties very well, so if you have a kitty brother or sister for me…. that would be great. Please come and meet me… I’ll wait for you.

Please visit our animals here at PAWS SHELTER in URBANA. Our address is 1535 St. Rt 36 W, Urbana, Ohio 43078. 937-653-6233. Email: pawsurbana@hotmail.com

Please consider helping our shelter with your donations. We exist solely on monetary donations, fund raisers, and adoption fees. We receive NO city or state monies.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Well, folks. It’s a New Year here at PAWS and this is gonna be my year! Hey, my name is Sonar and I’m very glad to meet you. You will see how happy I am to meet you ‘cause my tail will never stop wagging. I dearly love all of you humans. I just want to be part of a family and be loved in return.

I am a 2-year-old Terrier mix boy. I was saved from death row in an overcrowded shelter in Kentucky and brought to PAWS. I have a lot of energy and I love to run and play and my tail wags and wags when you humans stop at my kennel to see me.

I take treats really nicely and the staff tells me I have very soulful eyes. I don’t know what that means… but they always smile when they say it. I’m a super sweet guy who loves going for ice cream in the front seat of your car, long car rides (so I can take a quiet nap), rolling in the grass, yummy treats, tummy rubs, back scratches, nose kisses, listening to your quiet conversation with me, walks …. anywhere, fluffy toys and just being near someone that loves me.

I am very interested in the kitties. Maybe I would like them, I don’t know. I’m kind of particular about my doggie friends so I may need to be your “solo” dog in the family.

I am neutered and have had all my vaccinations. Please stop and see me. I need a home for this New Year!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

You cannot change a dog’s past, but you can rewrite her future. Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like for you to meet Maybelline, a one-year-old, 50-pound Australian Cattle Dog mix who came to CCAWL as a stray. She is a sweet, loving, playful girl waiting to steal someone’s heart. She is dog-friendly and indifferent to cats. No one has taken the time to house-train her but we feel she would quickly grasp this concept under the tutelage of a patient owner. Maybelline would make an ideal companion for a family as she loves both adults and children, however we recommend no small children as Maybelline is a big puppy who might not be sensitive to small children. If you’re interested in adopting from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, you must have an approved application. You can find the application on our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you can come to our facility during regular business hours. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash or credit card. Maybelline is fully vetted including spaying, heart worm testing, microchipping and she has been completely vaccinated with the DA2PPL, Bordetella, 1 year Rabies and the Bivalent Flu vaccine.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is doing low cost spaying & neutering for cats and dogs. We are also doing TNR’s (trap, neuter, return) for as low as $30.00 per cat, male or female. TNR cats must come in to our clinic in a live trap. This allows our staff to safely handle the cat. Also, an ear will be tipped which is the universal sign of a neutered, feral cat. Please call for more information at 937-834-5236. CCAWL memberships are now open. You can sign up during business hours which is Wednesday through Saturday, 12-5pm. Memberships allow access to our facility, including the indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility, trails and agility courses, and 10% off classes. All of our available pets are on petfinder.com and adoptapet.com. If you have been considering volunteering opportunities, we would love for you to join our awesome facility and team. Volunteer applications can be found online on our web page or you are welcome to fill one out at our facility.

Feeding your pets a little bit more during these frigid cold spells can provide much-needed calories, and making sure they have plenty of water to drink will help keep them hydrated. Make sure your dog or cat has a warm place to sleep, off the floor and away from all drafts.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Home is where the cat is. Sassy is a 3-year-old Lilac Point Siamese who was an owner surrender though it was no fault of her own. She’s a laid-back cat who loves to be in a kitty bed. Sassy gets along with other cats and she’s litter-box trained. She is looking for a lap she can call her own. Sassy is spayed, microchipped, as well as FeLV/FIV tested, and fully vaccinated. Our adoption fee is $50.00 cash or credit card.

Looking for a place to volunteer? The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would love for you to join our team! Drop by our facility at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, during our business hours and pick up an application or you may fill one out on our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Winnie and I am a one-year-old beagle mix girl who came to Barely Used Pets from another shelter. I was a stray in that county and I am so glad to be inside and warm with good food in my belly. They say I appear to be house trained and if you take me home I will do my best to keep that going. I am a quiet girl and I get along great with others. I also like kids! I don’t really have a problem with cats, either 🙂 Won’t you please come and see me and maybe, just maybe you might have a little spot in front of the sofa for me to curl up with you?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Winnie says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

