Ohio News Briefs

Dayton mayor ends bid for Ohio governor, endorses Cordray

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Richard Cordray continued to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival abandoning her bid for the office and endorsing his ticket.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced her decision to leave the race at a joint appearance Friday with Cordray, the former federal consumer protection chief.

Earlier this week, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton left the race to become Cordray’s running mate for lieutenant governor.

Whaley’s departure leaves one woman among the remaining Democratic gubernatorial contenders. Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee) are still in the race. Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH’-nich) is expected to launch a campaign next week.

Wrong Vermilion: Louisiana arrest prompts hate mail to Ohio

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department receiving angry emails and Facebook messages about the controversial arrest of a teacher is asking the senders to stop for one key reason: It actually happened in a similarly named community in Louisiana.

Police in Vermilion, Ohio, have received sometimes profane messages this week reacting to the Monday arrest in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. The Ohio department pointed out that detail on its Facebook page with a plea: “Please stop sending us your hate mail.”

The Ohio agency’s chief, Christopher Hartung, told reporters he has messaged some individual commenters to explain that they’re targeting the wrong place, and some have been apologetic.

The commenters were reacting to the video-recorded arrest of teacher Deyshia Hargrave after she questioned the superintendent’s salary at the parish school board meeting.

Pilot crash-lands in yard, unhurt but done with hobby flying

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a pilot flying solo to an Ohio airport lost power in his small aircraft and crash-landed in someone’s backyard but escaped injury.

Retiree Roger Keene was preparing to land at Wadsworth Municipal Airport west of Akron around midday Thursday when his small, single-engine plane lost power. The Litchfield man clipped some treetops and landed in a Wadsworth resident’s yard, coming to rest next to a pavilion.

No one was hurt.

Keene tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) that he took up flying as a hobby and that after the crash-landing experience, he’s done with it.

Teacher who made lynching comment will undergo training

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn’t get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.

According to Mason school officials, Renee Thole admitted to making the comment to the student in December. A formal letter of reprimand placed on Thole’s file Thursday says the teacher will be required to undergo cultural proficiency training.

District spokeswoman Tracey Carson says there is nothing that can be done to take back Thole’s words, and “this is a serious miss on her part.” District officials noted in their reports that this is her first offense.

The student’s mother, Tanisha Agee-Bell, says she’s not satisfied with the school district’s punishment, calling it unclear.

Cincinnati Zoo’s 16-year-old silverback gorilla dies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.

The zoo says in a Facebook post that the female silverback, Anju, died from heart failure Wednesday.

Zoo officials say they noticed the gorilla becoming lethargic and gaining weight late November. An ultrasound showed Anju was suffering from a congenital, terminal heart condition.

Primate curator Ron Evans says the gorilla has a 2-year-old daughter, Elle. He says young gorillas typically stay with their mothers until they are 6 years old.

Evans says the zoo is currently working to re-introduce Elle to her gorilla group. He says Elle has an adoptive mother, two age-related siblings and a protective father. He says the re-introduction process must be taken slowly, but the zoo’s outlook is hopeful.