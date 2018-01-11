Warm up at a state park lodge

Don’t let the winter doldrums turn into a bout of cabin fever this winter. Get out and get the most of your weekend at one of Ohio’s first class winter lodge resorts.

Ohio’s winter lodge resorts range from one of America’s largest A-Frame resorts to hidden rustic getaways.

Sit by the warm fireplace or swim in the heated pool. Enjoy scenic nature views and dine in first-class restaurants.

Buckeyes should feel lucky and privileged to have access to such fantastic State Park Resorts, which most states don’t have. Check out some of your great Ohio Lodges.

Hueston Woods Lodge Resort

A one of a kind special place located just north of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

This resort’s lobby is one of the tallest, most stunning A-Frame structures in America. Take in the beautiful snowy views of Action Lake while dinning in the resort’s restaurant, one of the best in Ohio.

Warm up by one of the many large fireplaces throughout the lodge or take a dip in the large indoor pool. Check out one of the many amazing Native American murals spotted all throughout the lodge. The lodge also has its own Starbucks Cafe. This place has it all.

Deer Creek Lodge Resort

Located just south of Columbus this hidden gem will warm up your weekend. Enjoy fantastic views of scenic Deer Creek Lake while dinning at the lodge’s first class restaurant which has one of the best lake/dining views in all of Ohio. Take a dip in the gigantic heated indoor poor or take a brisk winter hike on one of the park’s lake view trails. Truly an secluded hide-away of a gem to get your battery charged back up.

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake

Ohio’s newest state park resort offers breathtaking views of Lake Erie, a vintage wine tasting room, elegant dining room and lounge, glass enclosed pool, and much more. A magnificent resort with all the amenities one could wish for.

Maumee Bay Lodge Resort

A fantastic Acapulco-style resort for a winter get-a-way in Ohio. Beautifully nestled on the shores of Lake Erie, this resort has everything you could imagine and then some, including indoor and outdoor pools, Jacuzzi’s, kids play areas, a Scottish links golf course, multiple beautiful beaches, cabanas, game room, cafe, restaurant, lounge, nature center, playgrounds, marina and much, much more.

Salt Fork Lodge & Conference Center

This Grand “pine beam and stone” Lodge has it all. Gigantic indoor and outdoor pools, game room, restaurant, paintball, massive beach, hiking, bonfires, shuffleboard, horseback riding, golf, kids activities and the list goes on.

Other resort lodges in Ohio include Mohican State Park Lodge, Punderson Manor Resort, Shawnee Lodge Resort, and Burr Oak Lodge.

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

