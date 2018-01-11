Distinguished Alumni Award nominations sought

The Urbana High School Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the Urbana High School Distinguished Alumni Award. Those nominated must have graduated from UHS at least 10 years ago, must have been recognized in their field of endeavor and must have demonstrated leadership and service to their communities. They may be living or deceased.

Visit the Urbana City Schools website for further information, including the application process and the application form. Deadline for nominations is Feb 1. Send the completed applications to the alumni at Urbana High School or to Hayla Parker at 735 Mark Drive in Urbana. For more info, contact Parker at 937-652-1052 or reader1941@gmail.com

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana High School Alumni Association.

Submitted by the Urbana High School Alumni Association.