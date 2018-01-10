Cause of brake fire unknown

MECHANICSBURG – The cause of a tractor trailer brake catching fire Wednesday morning is unknown, the Mechanicsburg Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Mechanicsburg Firefighter/EMT Zach Sprinkle said personnel from the department were returning from a couple of crashes around 9:23 a.m. when they heard an explosion within the village.

They found smoke building from the rear of a tractor trailer near the intersection of Main Street and Sandusky Street.

Sprinkle said the driver of the vehicle said he felt heat, so pulled over prior to the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

Sprinkle said the fire was in an early stage when fire personnel arrived and no flames were visible. A hose line was used to cool the brake.

No damage estimate was available as of Wednesday afternoon, but Sprinkle noted the vehicle was able to leave the scene without being towed following some assembly.

