Then and Now: Barnhart Oil Company

In this “Then” photo, circa 1930, Barnhart Oil Company is shown in the 600 block of North Main Street, Urbana, looking west across the street. Note the signs indicating services provided by the filling station (CCHS #0004). This facility is on the west side of North Main Street, just south of the Pennsylvania and Erie railroad crossing of North Main Street. At the south end of this complex (not seen in photo) was the famous Crabill’s Hamburger Shoppe.

This “Now” December 2017 photo is of same location, which is now occupied by the recently opened Lincoln & Main Restaurant.