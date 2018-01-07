UU names Kerr director of College Credit Plus

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced the appointment of David Kerr as director of the College Credit Plus (CCP) program. The appointment supports the university’s growing engagement with partner high schools in the region to improve the educational attainment of Ohio’s citizens to impact long-term success.

Kerr has over 11 years of experience at Franklin University in the Community College Alliance and Career Tech partnerships in relationship management and recruitment. He brings a wealth of knowledge in the technical systems of admissions, transfer pathways and CRM to the position.

In his new role, he will oversee the Franklin and Urbana CCP program, which provides high school students the opportunity to earn transferable college credit at no cost, provides qualified teachers the opportunity to elevate their teaching capabilities to improve student learning, and helps school administrators partner to bring college-level course work into schools.

Urbana University currently partners with over 50 high schools in the region that participate in the CCP program, including their four most recent partner schools: Ottoville Local High School, Leipsic Local High School, Fort Jennings High School and Northeastern High School.

The CCP program allows academically accelerated high school students wanting a jump-start on their college career to take high school and college courses at the same time. Students earn college credits that can be applied directly toward a bachelor’s or an associate degree. By building college credits early, students may be possible to finish their degree faster and save money along the way.

Taking CCP courses through Urbana University is free. There are no costs for tuition, books or fees. Students in grades 7-12 are eligible to enroll in the program. Students transferring CCP credit into Urbana University’s Education program have the added benefit of receiving free books once enrolled at Urbana.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with David for more than a decade and am excited to have him bring his expertise to UU” said Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President. “His experience, leadership and knowledge of relationship development and recruitment will be a valuable asset to the University’s CCP initiative at Urbana and Franklin.”

Urbana University

