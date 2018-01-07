Mercy event spotlights heart health

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield kicks off February’s American Heart Month Observance with “An Evening Out for Heart Health” on Thursday, Feb. 1.

This annual event takes place at the Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave. in downtown Springfield. All are invited to the event, which includes dinner and a glass of wine, informative speakers and recognition of those who have made contributions to good heart health regionally.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests can bid on silent auction items before the program starts at 6 p.m. Items up for auction include a five-day vacation house at St. Pete Beach and gift baskets.

Mercy Health will conduct free health screenings at the event, including blood pressure screening, and will provide information on screening services available at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Cardiovascular nurse Megan Vaughn, RN, will be the event’s MC. The evening’s agenda follows below:

-Tim Holman, chief, German Township Fire Department, will describe signs and symptoms of a heart attack

-Drue Adams, RN, will discuss recovering from a heart attack with a focus on the importance of cardiac rehabilitation

-Cardiothoracic surgeon Amit Arora, MD, will note steps to stay healthy and prevent a heart attack

Last year’s Heart Hero award winner, cardiovascular nurse Jennifer Calicoat, RN, will present the award to this year’s winner, who has gone above and beyond in providing excellent heart care

Tickets are $25 each or $160 for a table of eight. Tickets include dinner and complimentary glass of wine. Purchase tax-deductible tickets by Monday, Jan. 29, at the cashier’s office on the first floor of Springfield Regional Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield, with cash or checks made payable to Mercy Health Foundation. Event proceeds benefit Mercy Health Foundation for Clark and Champaign counties’ cardiovascular heart health education and awareness programs.

