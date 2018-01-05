WL-S chapter inducts 23 into Honor Society

On Dec. 11, the West Liberty-Salem chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 23 members in an evening ceremony. The night started with an invocation by member Laura Neer, followed by dinner. The theme of the night was “How far we’ll go,” from the movie Moana.

Member Dierdre McGill introduced President Taylor Henault, who explained the theme and how all members can overcome obstacles to follow their own paths. Member Elias Kirker-Napiorkowski, also spoke to theme and added how to make due even when times are tough.

The four core values were presented by the officers: Secretary Janie Kopus (Leadership); Vice president Leah Kauffman (Service); President Taylor Henault (Scholarship); and Treasurer Nick Williams (Character). Member Sierra Hiltibran introduced each new inductee as members Allyson Smith and Addy Wilson presented them with the gold cords and certificates. Abby Dillon led the new members in the National Honor Society Pledge and Assistant Principal Andy McGill gave some closing remarks on this talented group.

Front row: Hailee Clifford, Gabrielle Hollar, Kelsey Day, Arrah Sandy, Hallie Strapp, Addy Johnson. Middle row: Cayden Whitman, Hayden Hostetler, Sylvia Floyd, Madeline Emory, Olivia Williams, Lauren Fowler, Tyler Gardner, Dominic Blair. Top row: Rachel Larson, Chloe Spencer, Naomi Williams, Kaylee Harrison, Rachel McGill, Sarah Painter, Kayla Hudson, Courtney Neer. Absent: Megan Harrah. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_Web-2.jpg Front row: Hailee Clifford, Gabrielle Hollar, Kelsey Day, Arrah Sandy, Hallie Strapp, Addy Johnson. Middle row: Cayden Whitman, Hayden Hostetler, Sylvia Floyd, Madeline Emory, Olivia Williams, Lauren Fowler, Tyler Gardner, Dominic Blair. Top row: Rachel Larson, Chloe Spencer, Naomi Williams, Kaylee Harrison, Rachel McGill, Sarah Painter, Kayla Hudson, Courtney Neer. Absent: Megan Harrah. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.