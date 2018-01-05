Shriners thank community for ‘can’ do spirit

The Champaign County Shrine Club recently celebrated quite a milestone in one of their major fund-raisers for the “Shriner Hospitals for Children.” The collecting of aluminum cans, since 1985, has now allowed the local Shrine Club to donate over $800,000 to the hospitals. The Shriners send a big “THANK YOU” to the residents of Champaign County who have saved and donated their aluminum cans, this could not have been possible without your help! KEEP THE CANS COMING!

