UU joins Common Application for 2018 freshman class

Signaling further modernization at the institution, Urbana University announced it is now part of the Common Application, an online system that lets students apply to member institutions using a single application. The move positions the university to join the ranks of more than 700 colleges and universities across the globe, to create greater access, equity and integrity in the college admission process.

The Common Application, or Common App, allows undergraduate students to submit one application to institutions from 18 countries, including 49 U.S. states, and gives students around-the-clock support, financial aid and scholarship information, and the ability to sign up for a free virtual mentor.

The move to the Common App is expected to increase the number of students who apply to Urbana University, in part, because it will be easier for those who may not otherwise have sought the campus out to apply.

“We believe that this will put our application and our campus in front of students who might not otherwise be considering us, thereby expanding our geographic reach and student diversity,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President, Urbana University. “We have made it our focus to identify ways to streamline our admission process and the Common App allows us to accomplish this goal while also better serving our applicants in the future.”

For more information on Urbana University, visit www.urbana.edu.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.