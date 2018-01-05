Posted on by

Urbana 8th graders tour Statehouse

Urbana Junior High 8th graders spent the last day of school before Christmas break exploring the Ohio Statehouse. Teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan received a grant from the Ohio Statehouse that provided free transportation and a tour of the building. Students have been studying the three branches of government and were excited to see where the “action” takes place. ​


Submitted photo

