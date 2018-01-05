Urbana 8th graders tour Statehouse

Urbana Junior High 8th graders spent the last day of school before Christmas break exploring the Ohio Statehouse. Teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan received a grant from the Ohio Statehouse that provided free transportation and a tour of the building. Students have been studying the three branches of government and were excited to see where the “action” takes place. ​

Urbana Junior High 8th graders spent the last day of school before Christmas break exploring the Ohio Statehouse. Teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan received a grant from the Ohio Statehouse that provided free transportation and a tour of the building. Students have been studying the three branches of government and were excited to see where the “action” takes place. ​ http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_Web-1.jpg Urbana Junior High 8th graders spent the last day of school before Christmas break exploring the Ohio Statehouse. Teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan received a grant from the Ohio Statehouse that provided free transportation and a tour of the building. Students have been studying the three branches of government and were excited to see where the “action” takes place. ​ Submitted photo