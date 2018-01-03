Ohio News Briefs

Ohio Highway Patrol reports fewer holiday traffic deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic deaths were down compared to last year during the just-concluded extended holiday weekends.

The Patrol says preliminary statistics show five deaths from five crashes in the state during the Dec. 22-25 Christmas holiday period, down from 14 traffic deaths in last year’s Christmas period. In the New Year’s holiday period running Dec. 29-Jan. 1, the Patrol recorded three deaths from two crashes. That’s down from six traffic deaths in the previous New Year holiday period.

Troopers arrested a total 580 motorists for impaired driving over the two most recent holiday reporting periods.

19-year-old college freshman takes office as city councilman

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old who launched his campaign for a council seat in an Ohio city while still in high school has officially taken office.

Eric Harmon tells WEWS-TV he’s expecting a busy four years as he starts his first term as at-large member of the Uhrichsville (YUR’-iks-vil) City Council and his second semester at Kent State’s Tuscarawas campus.

A Democrat, Harmon ran unopposed to replace former Councilwoman Linda Davis, who had served the city since before Harmon was born. He announced his intention to seek the office during his senior year at Claymont High School.

Harmon tells the Times-Reporter that he’s focused on serving Uhrichsville, but hasn’t ruled out seeking higher office in the future.

Police: Girl dies after father crashes in street race

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year’s Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Police Department says the girl died Tuesday. She was injured Monday while riding in her father’s car as he raced another vehicle. Police say the two cars hit each other and then crashed into oncoming vehicles. The car carrying the girl then went over a guardrail and off the road.

Police say the girl was wearing a seat belt but was not in a car seat.

The girl’s father and the other drivers were expected to survive their injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Freedom Center announces selection of new president

CINCINNATI (AP) — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will have a new president next month.

The Freedom Center announced Tuesday that Dion Brown will assume the presidency effective Feb. 26. Brown currently is executive director of the National Blues Museum in St. Louis.

Brown’s responsibilities at the Freedom Center will include the development of a comprehensive strategic plan addressing programs and capital needs.

Brown became the founding executive director of the National Blues Museum in June 2015. He previously was executive director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi. He also previously served as chief operating officer for Exploration Place in Wichita, Kansas.

The Freedom Center’s former president, Clarence Newsome, stepped down in March 2017. He now serves on the board of directors.