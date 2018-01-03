Posted on by

Update your listing in the annual Guide


Staff report

The Daily Citizen is accepting updates to listings in the Guide to Champaign County.

Government entities, non-profit organizations, community service groups, medical, veterinary and legal professionals and other specific service providers are listed each year in the Guide.

Send additions, deletions or changes to Christopher Selmek at cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com by Jan. 31 or mail/deliver changes to the Urbana Daily Citizen at 1637 E. U.S. Route 36, Suite 10. No phone calls please.

Businesses and business owners who wish to be profiled in the Guide should contact the Daily Citizen advertising department.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:21 pm |    

Jumping into the new year

Jumping into the new year
7:27 pm
Updated: 7:32 pm. |    

New Year’s Eve shooting incident leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life

New Year’s Eve shooting incident leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life
2:56 pm
Updated: 6:07 pm. |    

UPDATE: Male dead, female critically injured after shooting incident

UPDATE: Male dead, female critically injured after shooting incident