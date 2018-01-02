Appreciating first responders

The owners of Don’s Auto Service delivered a homemade lunch of ribs and potato salad to Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and to Urbana Police and Fire division personnel on Tuesday. This is the third year that co-owners Michele Adams and Don Napier delivered the lunches in appreciation of the service of first responders. From left are Ron Lyons, firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician, Adams, Napier, Dean Edwards, firefighter and paramedic, and fire Capt. Eric Beverly.

The owners of Don’s Auto Service delivered a homemade lunch of ribs and potato salad to Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and to Urbana Police and Fire division personnel on Tuesday. This is the third year that co-owners Michele Adams and Don Napier delivered the lunches in appreciation of the service of first responders. From left are Ron Lyons, firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician, Adams, Napier, Dean Edwards, firefighter and paramedic, and fire Capt. Eric Beverly. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_foodservice.jpg The owners of Don’s Auto Service delivered a homemade lunch of ribs and potato salad to Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and to Urbana Police and Fire division personnel on Tuesday. This is the third year that co-owners Michele Adams and Don Napier delivered the lunches in appreciation of the service of first responders. From left are Ron Lyons, firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician, Adams, Napier, Dean Edwards, firefighter and paramedic, and fire Capt. Eric Beverly. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen