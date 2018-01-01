Park District programs offer history, hiking, nature

SPRINGFIELD – To register for any of the following programs, call the Clark County Park District office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

History programs: Fireside History Chats

Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike

The History of Food, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:00 PM, Tanya Brock, Historian

Delve into the fascinating history of where our food originated as you sample some of the foods discussed.

Clark Park Hikers, Every Thursday, 9:00 AM

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at Lower Parking Lot

Join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. Experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors. Meet at the parking lot below the dam. Our naturalist will be on hand during the hike on Thursday, January 4, to point out birds and other wildlife.

Reading in nature

Each program will be at the New Carlisle Library, 111 E Lake Ave,

New Carlisle, OH 45344.

Winter Wonders, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1:00-2:00 PM

What amazing things can you find outside in the winter months? Find out how wildlife stay warm for the winter. Make a winter craft to take home.

Mad River Gorge Work Day, Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:00 AM

Mad River Gorge

Volunteers Needed! Join us for our first, scheduled monthly clean-up at the Gorge. There is still much work to be done at the Mad River Gorge to make it more habitable for wildlife and more usable to the public. Please call us at 937-882-6000 if you want to volunteer that day.

Submitted story

