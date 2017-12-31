New Year’s Eve shooting incident leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life

MECHANICSBURG – A shooting incident at 9815 Loveless Road in southeast Champaign County’s Goshen Township on Sunday afternoon left a man dead and a woman severely injured the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

Joe Hooper, age 51, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards.

Pamelia G. Hooper, age 48, was severely injured in the incident. She was undergoing treatment at Miami Valley Hospital on Sunday evening after being transported to Dayton by CareFlight.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were called the residential address on the report of an active shooting situation with two people “down” at the scene. Upon arrival, responders located the two gunshot victims.

Just after 2 p.m. the shooting incident was reported as contained. At approximately 2:40 p.m. the coroner was called to the scene on the report of the deceased man.

Police tape surrounded the residential property as investigators worked to determine the chain of events. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in charge at the scene. Area EMS also responded.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Investigators from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are shown at the scene of a fatal shooting incident on Loveless Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Don Hatcher CareFlight carries Pamelia G. Hooper to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment of injuries after Sunday's fatal shooting on Loveless Road. Photo courtesy of Don Hatcher