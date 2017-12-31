UPDATE: Male dead, female critically injured after shooting incident

MECHANICSBURG – A male has died after a shooting incident at 9815 Loveless Road in southeast Champaign County’s Goshen Township on Sunday afternoon. A critically-injured female victim in the shooting was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Neither identities nor ages of those involved in the shooting have been released by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office as of Sunday evening.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were called to the residential address on the report of an active shooting situation with two people “down” at the scene. Upon arrival, responders located two gunshot victims.

Just after 2 p.m. the shooting incident was reported as contained. At approximately 2:40 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards was called to the scene on the report of a deceased male. Richards confirmed the male’s death at the scene.

Police tape surrounded the residential property as investigators worked to determine the chain of events. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in charge at the scene. Area EMS also responded.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Pictured in a screenshot from the Champaign County Auditor’s website is a property and road map of the area where Sunday’s shooting was reported. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_screenshotJ-2.jpg Pictured in a screenshot from the Champaign County Auditor’s website is a property and road map of the area where Sunday’s shooting was reported. From Champaign County Auditor’s website