Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to introduce “Allen” as “pet of the week.” This sweet boy is looking for a warm lap to lie on and keep warm during the winter season. He’s a 6-month-old Domestic Shorthair. Allen is a playful, but laid back cat who is litter trained as well as neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, FELV tested, and is on flea prevention. All cats at CCAWL are $50.00 cash or credit card.

CCAWL appreciates all donations including harnesses, leashes, collars, kitty chow, kitty litter, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please feel free to stop by our facility and fill out a volunteer application to join our team!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Looking for a nice, energetic dog? Well, we have just the one for you! Meet Isabella, a 2- year old Manchester Terrier mix. She is very energetic, food motivated, house trained and good with other dogs. Isabella is looking for a forever home with adults and older children. She has been fully vetted and spayed, heartworm tested, micro-chipped and completely vaccinated including Rabies, Da2PPL and the Bivalent Flu. Potential adopters must have an approved application from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Our fee for adoption is $150.00 cash or credit card.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic has increased surgical days and is offering low cost sterilization for cats and dogs. Also, we will sterilize stray cats for $30 that qualify for our Trap, Neuter and Return program. Please call for details at 937-834-5236. CCAWL yearly memberships are now open:$150.00 for a family and $100.00 for single person. This benefit includes access to an indoor/outdoor dog park and the use of a full-service, grooming facility, as well as the trails and agility course.

Our winter hours are as follows: open Wednesday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m., and closed Sunday through Tuesday. Have some free time on your hands? Come visit us! We would be pleased to show you our facility and introduce you to our rescue pets. Volunteering at the CCAWL is a fun and rewarding opportunity! Please stop by at 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg, OH, during regular, business hours and get a volunteer application.

Barely Used Pets

Hi. We’re Cagney and Lacey and, yep, we’re sisters! We were brought to Barely Used Pets a month ago from Jackson County as an owner surrender and we’ve been waiting for our forever home ever since. We’re Dachshund mixes and we’re a little shy, but that’s because we’ve ever only had each other. (We’re bonded ya see) We are well behaved and are trained. We’re really hoping to find a special family that could take both of us together! Can you guys help us find that special home?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. We will be open Saturday, 12/30, but closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. The girls say…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home! We’ve got some Holiday celebrating to do!”

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Polly is a beautiful gray and white cat here at Paws Shelter. Polly is litter box trained, up to date in her vaccines, has been spayed and is ready for her new home. She is very playful but enjoys “lap time” most of all. Polly would be a wonderful friend for any family. Please stop at PAWS and meet her.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call Paws at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Look at this handsome boy! Meet Fabio, a 3 1/2-year-old Lab mix. Fabio is waiting for his new family and his new home. Fabio gets along well with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind the kitties.

He is a bit shy, at first, but warms up quickly to people after his kennel door opens. He walks well on a leash and rides well in a car. Fabio is a sweet boy who would make a great “best friend”, please come and meet him at PAWS.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

