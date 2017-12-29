YMCA invites all to ‘Try the Y’ week

Are you ready to conquer your New Year’s resolutions and build a healthy spirit, mind and body? Residents and those employed in Champaign County are invited to “Try the Y” at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana, from Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Tuesday, Jan. 9. Practice layups in the gym, perfect freestyle in the pool or work on physical gains in the weight room. There are exercise classes for all fitness levels, including yoga, TRX, cycling and water aerobics.

“Try the Y” week is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to start the New Year off on the right foot. Children can try their hands at tumbling, karate and swim team practices as well as use the gym, pool and games in the lobby.

”We’re committed to helping people of all ages become physically and mentally healthy and to connect them with others who have similar goals,” said Greg Hower, the Y’s Membership, Marketing, and Youth Sports director.

The Y is open weekdays 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Saturdays 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sundays 1-5 p.m. For additional information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or view the website at www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

Marc Stadler, left, is a Y board member and cycling instructor. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_Web-12.jpg Marc Stadler, left, is a Y board member and cycling instructor.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.