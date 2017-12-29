YMCA preschoolers celebrate Christmas with songs

On Dec. 14, the Champaign Family YMCA hosted its annual Preschool Christmas Program, featuring the Y’s 56 preschool students (ages 3-5). The YMCA lobby was packed with parents and grandparents for the program, during which many carols were sung. Shown are children ready to perform one of the songs.

