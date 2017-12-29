Mary Rutan supports WL-S Field House project

WEST LIBERTY – Mary Rutan Hospital joins West Liberty-Salem’s Athletic Association and Logan Cole in support of the Tiger Strong Field House for West Liberty-Salem Schools.

The hospital contributed $30,000 to West Liberty Salem Schools for this project.

“We are honored to join Logan in this Tiger Strong initiative for the construction of the Field House, and what the Room of Honor and this project represent for the School District and our community,” said Tammy Allison, Vice President of Mary Rutan community relations. “As the sole provider of athletic training services for West Liberty-Salem student athletes, we understand the importance of this project and are committed to the safety and well-being of the student athletes. This field house has been a need for the school for quite some time. However now it means so much more and represents healing and honor for our community.”

“With this building, we hope to provide our student athletes a state of the art facility for conditioning, out of season workouts, public restrooms and outdoor locker room facilities, as well as an honor room to recognize and honor all of the heroes from (the Jan. 20 shooting at the school) while including past community heroes,” said West Liberty-Salem Athletic Director Jake Vitt. “A lot of good came from what was meant to be a tragedy that day, and this is one more opportunity for us to recognize that. It is humbling to see how much the community has come together and backed this project, and Mary Rutan was one of the first to get on board. Their support and care of our school district and the students that attend here is remarkable and very much appreciated.”

Attending the check presentation were, from left, Athletic Association Officer Jamie Harrison, Logan Cole, Athletic Director Jake Vitt, MRH Community Relations VP Tammy Allison, Superintendent Kraig Hissong, MRH Athletic Training Supervisor Ed Wisner and WL-S Athletic Trainer Nicki Clark.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

