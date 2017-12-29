Ohio News Briefs

Ohio police chief arrested in nude photo exchange with teen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio village police chief has been detained on a federal arrest warrant for what authorities say was an exchange of nude photos with a 16-year-old girl.

Federal court records show that 36-year-old Andrew Soloman, of Warren, was arrested Thursday by members of a task force that investigates cybercrimes and child pornography. Soloman was placed on administrative leave as the Craig Beach police chief in early December after his initial arrest by Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies.

A federal affidavit written by an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent says the teen told investigators she and Soloman exchanged hundreds of emails over a two-week period in November. Authorities say Soloman apparently first encountered the girl in October while investigating an unruly child complaint.

Soloman’s court-appointed attorney declined to comment Friday.

Police warn against celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police around the country are once again urging residents not to shoot off guns to celebrate the New Year and are warning of criminal charges against those who do and are caught.

In Kansas City, Missouri, police are telling neighbors to call 911 if they see someone shooting in celebration and are encouraging residents to talk friends and family out of the idea.

In Florida, Miami-Dade Police Department Assistant Director Freddy Ramirez says it’s unacceptable to teach children to be safe and have adults shooting in the air.

In Columbus, Ohio, Deputy Police Chief Richard Bash says police will charge anyone caught firing a gun New Year’s Eve.

Bash says the shooting is dangerous and ties up officers who must investigate numerous gunfire reports.

Police: Woman kills boyfriend during attack at Ohio hotel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman has fatally shot her live-in boyfriend at a Columbus hotel after the man attacked her and struck her in the head with the gun she used to kill him.

Columbus police have identified the man killed Thursday night at In-Towne Suites Extended Stay Hotel as 29-year-old Porfilio Salvador Hernandez.

Homicide detectives say no charges will be filed for now against 27-year-old Raven Lynn Torres for a shooting that appears to be self-defense.

Detectives say officers found Hernandez in a hotel hallway after Torres got control of the gun and shot him. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting increased the record number of homicides in Columbus this year to 142.

Ohio woman indicted in husband’s slaying, dismemberment

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.

A Summit County grand jury also indicted 49-year-old Marcia Eubank on murder, corpse abuse and evidence-tampering charges in the June killing of her husband.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for her attorney, Brian Pierce. Eubank’s arraignment in county court is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Authorities say Eubank told investigators that she shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in the head and put his remains in several containers around their home in Coventry Township, near Akron. She was arrested after their son found the remains in early December.

The couple had been married about 25 years.

Man’s body recovered after trench collapses in Ohio

MORROW, Ohio (AP) — The body of a construction worker has been recovered 11 hours after a trench collapsed on him at a home construction site in southwest Ohio.

Authorities have identified the man killed Thursday in the village of Morrow in Warren County as 25-year-old Zachary Hess, of Mason.

Fire officials say Hess became buried inside a trench described as between 25 and 30 feet deep after it collapsed shortly before noon.

Dozens of firefighters and other rescuers worked to dig Hess out.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Cops: Teen thieves flagged down police to get out of cold

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say two teenagers who robbed an Ohio department store were arrested after they flagged down officers to get out of the cold.

Investigators say the teens had stolen jewelry in their pockets when they asked police at an Akron hospital for help early Thursday.

Authorities say the teens had robbed a J.C. Penney store late Wednesday by hiding inside until employees left, then breaking into jewelry cases with a hammer.

Police say they were also carrying knives and an unloaded handgun.

The teens, ages 14 and 16, are facing charges including breaking and entering, theft and criminal trespassing.

Television news crew robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (AP) — A television news crew in Cleveland has been robbed at gunpoint.

WOIO-TV reports that the reporter and photographer were not hurt. The station says the pair was approached in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Thursday by three juveniles, who took their cellphones and money.

Police say they are searching for three males who were wearing masks.

Cincinnati’s longest-serving police officer retires

CINCINNATI (AP) — The longest-serving officer in the Cincinnati Police Department has retired.

Sgt. Thomas Reid Jr. retired Thursday after 45 years on the force.

The 66-year-old officer joined in 1972 after serving in Vietnam. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he carried a .38 caliber revolver and police cruisers were AMC Ramblers at the time.

Reid fired his weapon only once, in 2001 after a robbery suspect pointed his gun at police during a foot chase. Four officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

The new retiree says he believes he has done more good as an officer than bad.

Officer Craig Copenhaver has been promoted to take Reid’s place. Copenhaver has worked as Reid’s subordinate for more than a year.

Capt. James Gramke called Reid a “top leader” during his retirement ceremony.

Former children’s doctor sentenced for sex offenses

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former doctor at an Ohio children’s hospital has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars stemming from allegations he groped two teenage female patients.

Arun Aggarwal, formerly a doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition. The Dayton Daily News reports his plea agreement stipulates he will voluntarily return to his native country of India after serving his 10-month sentence.

Aggarwal’s attorney expressed remorse on his client’s behalf.

Officials say Aggarwal inappropriately touched two of his patients during medical examinations between 2013 and 2015.

Prosecutors say hospital officials will not be charged with failing to report a crime.

Inmates, reporters appeal order ending interviews lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Inmates and reporters have appealed a judge’s order that ended a lawsuit over a ban on face-to-face media interviews with prisoners convicted for their roles in Ohio’s deadly 1993 prison riot.

Federal Judge Edmund Sargus said earlier this month that the state prison system clarified the media policies that were criticized in the 2013 lawsuit by the Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit said the former system was inconsistent, especially when backgrounds of other high-security prisoners granted access to reporters are reviewed.

Attorney Ray Vasvari is representing those who challenged the ban. He Wednesday filed a notice of appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The state is expected to oppose the move.

The 11-day siege left one guard and nine inmates dead.