Extreme cold cancels Liberty Half Marathon race

WEST LIBERTY – Due to forecasted extreme weather conditions for Monday, Jan. 1, the 8th Annual Liberty Half Marathon has been canceled.

“We are disappointed to cancel this year’s Liberty Half Marathon,” said race director Ann Vogel. “But the welfare and safety of our runners and volunteers must be our top priority. After talking with some area health professionals, we feel it is the responsible decision to make.”

The Liberty Half Marathon is a scenic and challenging race starting in West Liberty and finishing in East Liberty. Plans are already under way for next year’s race. “We plan to make a go of it again in 2019, and hope Mother Nature will be more cooperative,” said Vogel.

Pre-registered runners can be reimbursed their entry fee by visiting www.bornandracedinwestliberty.com

Information from Liberty Half Marathon.

