Jordan talks with local business owners

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) addressed concerns of more than 50 local business owners and other constituents at a meeting organized by the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) at the Gloria Theatre in Urbana.

Key among questions at the meeting regarded tax reform legislation that was passed this week by the House and Senate. Regarding the legislation’s plan to reduce the federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, he said, employers will “plow that extra 14 percent back into their businesses … That is a good thing for all of us and a good thing for our country.”

Jordan also spoke about his desire for a second special counsel to be appointed to investigate the FBI’s activity in the Clinton investigation.

Last month, in another meeting organized by the CEP, Jordan spoke with representatives of local manufacturing companies.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) answers a question at the Gloria Theatre.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Economic Partnership.

