Make a splash indoors this winter

Enjoy some “summer time fun” this winter and head over to one of the 10 indoor water parks in Ohio. You don’t need to spend a fortune this winter traveling to Florida when you can enjoy warm indoor beaches, surfing and tropical themed indoor water park fun in Ohio.

Ohio has established itself as one of the top indoor water park destinations in the world. Enjoy five-foot crashing waves, water roller coasters, water tree houses, cabanas, luxurious suites, exotic dinning options, gigantic water slides, fantastic shopping options, world class spas and much more all under one roof.

Kalahari Resort

America’s largest indoor water park, located in Sandusky and the Crown Jewel of Ohio, has over 174,000 square feet of indoor water splashing fun.

This luxurious massive 900 room African-themed resort has it all, including multiple dining options, world class spa, fitness center, pottery room, candy/fudge shop, indoor mini golf, gigantic game room, zip-lines, safari, along with many shopping options and much more.

The indoor water park is ranked number one in the world with water roller coasters, indoor surfing, gigantic water slides, lazy river, many water play areas and an indoor beach with cabanas, 5-foot waves and a clear roof that allows you to tan on the beach indoors in the winter.

Castaway Bat at Cedar Point

This 38,000 square foot, 237 room tropical themed water park resort has an indoor wave pool, water coaster, three tropical tube slides in addition to many other fun water rides. This luxurious resort also offers a day spa, fitness center, 6000 sq ft arcade, three restaurants, shopping options and a craft center.

Great Wolf Lodge

With locations in both Sandusky and Cincinnati, the Great Wolf Lodge Chain is a north-woods themed indoor water park concept. With nearly 400 rooms, these luxurious resorts have all the amenities one could wish for including indoor wave pool, water roller coaster, over 10 water slides, multi pools, water forts, tree houses, large game room and fitness center.

Maui Sands Resort & Indoor Waterpark

A true Hawaiian-themed resort located in Sandusky with all the amenities you could ask for. A gigantic bowl slide, half pikes, tubes slides, treehouse area, Pineapple Bay and Half Moon Lagoon will all make for memorable time.

Splash Harbor Indoor WaterPark

Located near Mansfield this 6,000-square-foot resort offers a tropical-themed water park with a retractable roof that lets the sun in and the cold out in the winter. This small resort offers big fun with all the thrills such as dump buckets, water slides, shooting geysers and spraying palm trees.

CoCo Key Water Resort at Cherry Valley Lodge

This 50,000-square-foot water park, located in Newark (east of Columbus), is a tropical paradise loaded with luxurious amenities and fun-filled water attractions such as Coconut Grove Adventure River, Parrot’s Perch, indoor/outdoor spas, cabanas, lounge, arcade and more.

Splash Bay Indoor Water Park Resort

This 30,000-square-foot water park is located at the Holiday Inn in Toledo and offers many great water attractions such as Red Hydro Spin Bowl, Blue Tunnel Twister, a lazy river and body slides.

Rain Water Park Complex

Located in Sandusky, this 50,000-square-foot indoor water park features a 50-foot tower with 250-ft. long slides, many water play areas, and showering indoor rain.

Splash Cincinnati Waterpark

Located in Cincinnati, this 50,000-square-foot indoor water park offers lots fun-filled water thrills including dump buckets, lazy river, and 4-story water slides.

The gigantic water tube rides are all indoors with tropical temperatures at the Kalahari Indoor Water Park Resort in Sandusky. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_PhotoWeb.jpg The gigantic water tube rides are all indoors with tropical temperatures at the Kalahari Indoor Water Park Resort in Sandusky. Photos courtesy of Kalahari Resorts Ohio is home to the 900-room Kalahari Resort, the world’s number one ranked indoor water park and America’s largest. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_Photo2Web.jpg Ohio is home to the 900-room Kalahari Resort, the world’s number one ranked indoor water park and America’s largest. Photos courtesy of Kalahari Resorts

Ohio waterparks not just a summer fling

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

