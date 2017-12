Urbana University’s Swedenborg Memorial Library will hold a book sale Jan. 2-March 2, with hardcovers selling for fifty cents each and paperbacks for 10 cents each. Books will be sold 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays; and 7-10 p.m. Sundays.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.