Dear Santa … Letters to the Jolly Old Elf from local children

‘Tis the season for children – and some adults, too – to make wishes they hope will come true. A few of the many were shared with us and appear here to make you smile and maybe spark a memory or two.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas!

I would like

-Transformers

-a Transformers book

-a big tramploline

-robots

-a bouncy house

-a construction site set

-Blaze the Monster Machine

-a Marble Run

-Paw Patrol Lookout Set

Love,

Aaron

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year, for Christmas I would like Puzzles. I am 2 years old.

Love,

Kemper

Dear Santa,

I have been good too, for Christmas I would like a truck, I am 2 years old.

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa,

I have been good, For Christmas I would like a baby doll. I am 2 years old.

Love,

Baylee

Dear Santa

I have been good this year, for Christmas I would like a doll and doll house I am 2 years.

Love,

Graci

Dear Santa,

I have been good, for Christmas I would like Paw Patrol, am 2 years old.

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

I have been good, for Christmas I would like, Disney toys, I am 2 years old

Love,

Sabrina

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year for Christmas, I would like toy Car’s.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I have been good, for Christmas I would like a trian, I am going to be 2 next week,

Love,

Christian

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year for Christmas I would like base ball things. I will be 2 in January,

Love,

Owen

Dear Santa,

I have been good, I would like Cars, I am 17 months old.

Love,

Kellyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good for Christmas I would like Pop-up-picture books. I am 22 months old.

Love,

Katherine

Dear Santa,

I have been good, for Christmas I would like, Cars, and balls, I am 21 months old,

Love,

Rowen

Dear Santa,

I have been good, for Christmas, I would like a barn with animals I am 19 months old.

Love,

Darien

Dear Santa,

I have been good for Christmas, I would like stuffed animals I am 18 months old.

Love,

Zendaya

Dear Santa,

I have been good, for Christmas I would like a slide, I am 16 months.

Love,

Kaysen

Dear Santa,

I would like a new ball for Christmas.

Love,

Kasen

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy truck for Christmas.

Love,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I would like Lightning McQueen toys for Christmas.

Love,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll for Christmas

Love,

Myah

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll for Christmas

Love,

Karmen

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby doll for Christmas.

Love,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I would like a coloring book for Christmas.

Love,

Lillianna

Dear Santa,

I would like a big car for Christmas.

Love,

Joseph

Dear Santa,

I would like blocks for Christmas.

Love,

Braxton

Dear Santa,

I would like action figures for Christmas.

Love,

Abel

Dear Santa,

I would like Lion Guard toys for Christmas

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I would like Frozen toys for Christmas.

Love,

Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I would like a ball for Christmas.

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

I would like blocks for Christmas.

Love,

Nevaen

Dear Santa,

My name is Khloe and I am 3 years old for Christmas I would like baby dolls.

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

My name is Bow and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Paint so I can paint pictures.

Love,

Bow

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like a fire truck

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jennseon and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Toy Cars.

Love,

Jensen

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like A Ben 10 watch.

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Ariehanna and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like Barbies.

Love,

Ariehanna

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamren and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like some Toy cars.

Love,

Kamren

Dear Santa,

My name is Dean and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like Poppy from Trolls.

Love,

Dean

Dear Santa,

My name is Avary and I am 3 years old for Christmas I would like Shopkins.

Love,

Avary

Dear Santa,

My name is Riter and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys.

Love,

Riter

Dear Santa,

my name is Benjamin and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like PJ Mask toys.

Love,

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a new coloring book, new crayons, a new bunny, a tiger and earrings like my mommies.

Love,

Averie, age 3

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like some trucks, a new hat and a ball.

Love,

Graham, age 3

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like the movie Moana, a ducky, a cow, shoes and clothes.

Love,

Kynadi, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a tractor, some cars, batman toys.

Love,

Anthony, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll, new clothes, a new cup for daddy, a ducky.

Love,

Leah, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Moana toys.

Love,

Ulah, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll, shoes.

Love,

Harper, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like tractors, trucks, boots.

Love,

Patrick, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like puppie game.

Love,

Roe, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toy boat.

Love,

Jackson, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toy dog-Furlive pets.

Love,

Evelyn, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like race caras.

Love,

Miles, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like baby dolls, sliegh, hair clips.

Love,

Hannah, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Big Barbie house, Barbies, toy car.

Love,

Layla, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toy heleicoptors, clothes, new glasses.

Love,

Leighton, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like dirt bike, toy spiderman and motorcycle.

Love,

Tova’n, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like mermaid dress up set, tea set, and dolls for tea party.

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like real live unicorn, stuffed animals and Barbie dream house set.

Love,

Brystol, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Mermaid horse, Elsa and Ana, flying barbie horse.

Love,

Leah, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Soggy Doggy, Drone race car toy and Lightening McQueen toys.

Love,

Leelen, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like real dirt bike, Truck (toy) Monster and Bouncy Balls.

Love,

Connor, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Remote control truck.

Love,

Mavrick, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a drone, toy firetruck and crayon maker.

Love,

Elias, age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like remote control car.

Love,

Tera’n, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like treasure key.

Love,

Lillian, age 3

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Batman toy.

Love,

Abrym, age 3

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Baby stroller.

Love,

Kynslie, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toy.

Love,

Emmett, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like magic tracks.

Love,

Trevor, age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Big bounce ball.

Love,

Kinsley, age 2

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like dirt bike, fish.

Love,

Owen, age 4

Dear Santa,

My name is Austin and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Race Cars.

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucas and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like paw patrol toys.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

my name is Addison and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Marshall from Paw Patrol.

Love,

Addison

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Toy Cars.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

My name is Dominic and I am 4 years old for Christmas I would like Toy Cars.

Love,

Dominic

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like barbies.

Love,

Emily

Dear Santa,

My name is Ezekiel and I am 2 years old. for Christmas I would like a Helicopter toy

Love,

Ezekiel

Dear Santa,

My name is Camron and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol boat.

Love,

Camron

Dear Santa,

My name is Trey and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a monster truck.

Love,

Trey

Dear Santa,

My name is Leo and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Ben 10 Watch.

Love,

Leo

Dear Santa,

My name is Aria and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Mr. Potato head.

Love,

Aria

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like barbie dolls.

Love,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

My name is Baylor and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a toy kitchen set.

Love,

Baylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucas and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like remote control Lamborghini.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyssa and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like an Elsa doll.

Love,

Alyssa

Dear Santa,

My name is Raylan and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys.

Love,

Raylan

Dear Santa,

My name is Ralphie and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a remote control car.

Love,

Ralphie

Dear Santa,

My name is Keegan and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a PJ Masks Catboy doll.

Love,

Keegan

Dear Santa,

My name is Axel and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like Spider-man Legos

Love,

Axel

Dear Santa,

My name is Abel and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a big dinosaur.

Love,

Abel

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryson and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a tablet.

Love,

Bryson

Dear Santa,

My name is Blade and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol playset.

Love,

Blade

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Legos, Chicken nuggets, Play-dough, underwear (Paw Patrol), fruit snacks, gloves, shoes, cupcakes and ice cream, wagon, a baby pig, a new mom.

Love,

Ben, age 2

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Balance beam, gymnastics bar, my 2 front teeth to be straight, iphone, headphones.

Love,

Destiny, age 8

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Ipod, phone, slime, candy canes, American girl doll things.

Love,

Lucy, age 10

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

LOL Doll, pillow-mermaid/sequin, mermaid tail, slime kit, phone.

Love,

Aleera, age 8

Dear Santa,

Pleas look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

LOL doll, tablet, phone, PJ’s, winter things.

Love,

Ella, age 8

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Tablet, Minecraft stuff, Power Rangers Toys, hot wheels, bank.

Love,

Gregory, age 6

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Jojo bows, slime, piesents, Legos, Pet stuff for my cat.

Love,

Adaleigh, age 7

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Hatchimal, hoverboard, headphones, puppy, puppy toys.

Love,

Kenzie, age 7

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Cars, puppy, shoes (boots), movies, coloring books.

Love,

Lucas, age 2

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Motorcycle, Paint, Robots, Blocks, Trolls movie, Cars and racing track.

Love,

Blake, age 2

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Babies, pigs, coloring books and crayons, pink hat, new binky, blankets, candy (chocolate), Donuts.

Love,

Riplee, age 2

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A Robot, a blue ball, a suction cup.

Love,

Cooper, age 4

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A tiger, a real tiger.

Love,

Gabe, 2

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Robot, another robot thats bigger, a tractor, a dumptruck, a red tractor, a dirt bike thats green, a motorcycle, a turbo plane, a duck game, a bumblebee toy, a fourwheeler, a spinning Christmas tree, a turtle troy, a toy dog, a black dog toy, a wiggling snake toy, a black fidget spinner, a Captin America toy, another snake toy, another dog toy, an owl toy, crocodile toy, a bat toy with moving wings.

Love,

Charlie, age 5

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A big baby doll, a My life doll, Anna and Elsa toys, My own cleaning supplies, a Hatchimal.

Love,

Peyton, age 4

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Baby Dolls, American Girl Doll, Turtle Toy, A ladybug toy, Toy House.

Love,

Paisley, age 3

Dear Santa,

My name is Brady and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would a green Lantern toy.

Love,

Brady

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Batman and Joker toys.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is John and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like PJ mask dolls.

Love,

John

Dear Santa,

My name is Caroline and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys.

Love,

Caroline

Dear Santa,

My name is Melodi and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a pink tablet.

Love,

Melodi

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A Motorcycle, A Trampoline, Cars, Kitchen, and Mickey Mouse.

Love,

Caisen (age 4)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A Ballerina, Barbie dream house, Dora

Love,

Wrenn (age 3)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A Train, Play dough, A Tractor, Cars, Paw Patrol Toys.

Love,

Corbyn (age 3)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Play doughs, Batman Legos, PJ Mask toys, Bat boy toys, Books, Tiger toys.

Love,

Tucker (age 3)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Trains, Cars, A Football

Love,

Gauge (age 3)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Barbie dream house, Legos, A Tablet, and A phone.

Love,

Kyndall (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A hulahoop, A flashlight, A bat that flies, A toy bug, and A Notebook with a pen, a toy santa Claus, a toy painter, A toy birthday cake, A Santa’s helper, A twirling Christmas tree.

Love,

Aliyah (age 4)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

A Magic Wand, A New bouncy house, Barbie Dreamhouse, A Princess Pillow, hatchimal, and lol dolls

Love,

Addyson (age 4)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

Robot, A bigger Robot, A tractor with a dump truck

Love,

TJ (age 3)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. PS4 or XBOX1

2. Remote control car

3. Slime – a bunch !!

4. NERF guns

5. Legos

Love,

Ryan (age 9)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Lego girls set

2. Bedroom decorations

3. Paint set

4. Baby Alive

5. Jojo bows

Love,

Becca (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Kids who don’t have toys to get toys

2. Kids who are sick to get better

3. Kids who don’t have a house to get a house

4. Kids who don’t have hats or gloves to get some

5. NERF guns

Love,

Nathan (age 8)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. My two front teeth !!

2. Twin Hatchimals

3. Keys

4. Phone

5. Slime

Love,

Adalee (age 7)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Sweeper

2. Circle Robot

3. Robot

4. Slime

5. Minecraft

Love,

Eisley (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Bunny

2. Slushy Grocery Game

3. Ghast Attack Track

4. Lego Batman Movie

5. Minecraftr Witches Hut Lego Set

Love,

Dominic (age 8)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Computer

2. Tablet

3. Dolls

4. Tennis shoes

5. Elf on the Shelf

Love,

Orianna (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Hatchmimals

2. LEGO Set

3. X Box Games

4. Movies

5. More X Box games

Love,

Gavin (age 8)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Baby Dolls

2. Air Plane

3. Unicorn

4. Barbie

5. Ice Cream Maker

Love,

Hana (age 6)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Gymnastics Bar

2. ipad

3. Babydoll

4. Jojo Bows

5. Balance Beam

Love,

Maebree (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. American Girl Doll

2. LEGO set

3. Elf on the Shelf

4. Baby Doll

5. Kitchen Set

Love,

Storie (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Science Kit

2. Harry Potter Books

3. Vet + Kitty Books

4. Trehouse for my cat

5. Art Set

Love,

Anastasia (age 7)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Lego Minecraft set

2. Five Nights at Freddies

3. Lego Five Nights at Freddies

4. Tablet

5. Science kit

Love,

Miles (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Baby Alive

2. Pajamas

3. Gloves

4. Art Set

5. Chalkboard

Love,

Hazel (age 5)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Legos

2. Hoverboard

3. Slime

4. Kinnetic Sand

5. Science Kit

Love,

Kyron (age 7)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Tablet

2. American Girl Doll

3. Slime

4. Jojo Bows

5. LOL Dolls – a bunch!!

Love,

Kaylee (age 7)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. ipod

2. Jojo Bows

3. LOL Dolls

4. Jojo Doll

5. Slime

Love,

Olivia (age 7)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. iphone-X

2. Call of Duty WWII

3. Kitten

4. Army Toys

5. NERF Guns

Love,

Britton (age 7)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Hot Wheels Garage

2. Hot Wheels

3. PS4

4. Sharknado

5. Into the Storm

Love,

Levi (age 8)

Dear Santa,

Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.

1. Balance Beam

2. Bar

3. LOL Dolls

4. DS

5. Coloring Stuff

Love,

Faith Pullins (age 7)

Dear Santa,

I wonder how Buddy can fly? And How does Santas reindeer fly? And I want nerf guns, mashems, and a sweatshirt, wrestling stuff, dirt bike, and new crayons, for school, and dryerase markers, pencils.

From Hayden and Caalico critters House.

Santa,

I would like. for christmas. a bog ball gun.

a nerf gun.

and paint

some legos

remote control monster truck.

and something for my Dad. like hunting gear. some tools.

Love,

Layne

Dear Santa,

I would like my little pony

cosmo

fingerling unicorn

baby alive

chubbydogs

unicorn diary

arbis

camper

princess carriage

unicorn pajamas

love,

Jayla

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like calico critters, shopkins, legos, My life doll accessories, crafts, Barbie dolls, Nom Noms, and lol dolls. Santa my elf’s name is buddy I would like to see him fly it won’t happen I still believe because he always hides really good and in funny places because he is the best elf ever.

Love,

Avari

Dear Santa,

My holiday wish list:

TV, fuji instax mini 9 camera. Hot wheels roto revolution track set. Thomas and friends scrapyard escape set. Craz-art slime activity kit, spiderman Nerf Blaster, Air Hogs robot trax for daddy,

Thank you, Sincerely,

Alex

Dire Santa

I trid to be good thise yire can you bring me at lest 3 things this crismas

Love,

Jolene

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Kylie. Thank you for giving me the candy cane in Kroger. Here is a list of what I want for christmas:

– Pink ball

– Cat toy

– Marshmellows

– Hippopatomas

– mouse toy

– Tiny bottle

– puppy toys

– Pink dress

– Little sister for olaf

– Microphone

Thanks for getting the big ornament and the presents.

Love,

Kylie

Santa

I would like dog treats for my dogs and a nail polish kit. A Barbie.

Love,

Reese (age 4)

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. One of the nice things I have done is play with my sister, Teagan.

I have a few Christmas wishes this year: a Dog Man book, a minion fart blaster, and nerf toys.

Merry Christmas, Santa! I will leave you a treat.

Love,

Declan

P.S. Will you please bring my sister a Mrs. Potato Head?

Dear Santa,

Things I want for Christmas are, A swimming dog toy, an lol doll, flipazoo’s, soggy doggy, and the fureal tiger. How do elves fly? And Calico critters house.

From Your Friend,

Hailey

Dear Santa,

A red car that transtform to a robot. A tiger. A doll house. A lago set. A robot dog. A diary. And a book. A burbie plan. And a bat man. And turtles. And a watch. A burbie with a van. And a OWE. And a robot. And a emoji hand sinner. And kids phon. A Land sinner and a cube mixd to gather. And magic.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Dear Santa

My name is Jackson. My brother Ashton is helping me a lot. To grow up Big and Healthy.

Could you Bring me a Big Ball and a silver teddy bear whose name can be “fluffy”.

I’m only 1 year old is why my brother is helping me when sissy is at school- then she helps too.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa

I’m looking forward for you to come see me. Would you please bring me a teddy bear, green Please. Also a chuck truck, some coloring book, train. And Walkie Talkies. Also could you bring Jackson a ball and Haliegh a new Barbie doll.

I love you and I try to be real good and help with Jackson for mommy and daddy. I fed him some lunch today.

Love,

Ashton

Dear Santa

For Christmas I want a mini-hatchable, and a jo-jo sea doll; a mer-maid doll. And could you get Jackson a special toy please.

Santa, every Christmas I hear you raindeer on my roof

I try to be good and am learning a lot in school

Can I please have a elf on the shelf Because I sure do love the one at grandma’s house. Then it can watch over my family

I love you

Love

Haliegh

Dear Santa

I would like a mecha nical scooter. and a journal that has a key-lock with a pen. And can you make that scooter a glow one?

Love,

Amman

Dear Santa,

I have been good.

– Genny