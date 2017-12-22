Dear Santa … Letters to the Jolly Old Elf from local children

‘Tis the season for children – and some adults, too – to make wishes they hope will come true. A few of the many were shared with us and appear here to make you smile and maybe spark a memory or two.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas!
I would like
-Transformers
-a Transformers book
-a big tramploline
-robots
-a bouncy house
-a construction site set
-Blaze the Monster Machine
-a Marble Run
-Paw Patrol Lookout Set
Love,
Aaron
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year, for Christmas I would like Puzzles. I am 2 years old.
Love,
Kemper
Dear Santa,
I have been good too, for Christmas I would like a truck, I am 2 years old.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been good, For Christmas I would like a baby doll. I am 2 years old.
Love,
Baylee
Dear Santa
I have been good this year, for Christmas I would like a doll and doll house I am 2 years.
Love,
Graci
Dear Santa,
I have been good, for Christmas I would like Paw Patrol, am 2 years old.
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
I have been good, for Christmas I would like, Disney toys, I am 2 years old
Love,
Sabrina
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year for Christmas, I would like toy Car’s.
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been good, for Christmas I would like a trian, I am going to be 2 next week,
Love,
Christian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year for Christmas I would like base ball things. I will be 2 in January,
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
I have been good, I would like Cars, I am 17 months old.
Love,
Kellyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good for Christmas I would like Pop-up-picture books. I am 22 months old.
Love,
Katherine
Dear Santa,
I have been good, for Christmas I would like, Cars, and balls, I am 21 months old,
Love,
Rowen
Dear Santa,
I have been good, for Christmas, I would like a barn with animals I am 19 months old.
Love,
Darien
Dear Santa,
I have been good for Christmas, I would like stuffed animals I am 18 months old.
Love,
Zendaya
Dear Santa,
I have been good, for Christmas I would like a slide, I am 16 months.
Love,
Kaysen
Dear Santa,
I would like a new ball for Christmas.
Love,
Kasen
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy truck for Christmas.
Love,
Colton
Dear Santa,
I would like Lightning McQueen toys for Christmas.
Love,
Andrew
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll for Christmas
Love,
Myah
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll for Christmas
Love,
Karmen
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll for Christmas.
Love,
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I would like a coloring book for Christmas.
Love,
Lillianna
Dear Santa,
I would like a big car for Christmas.
Love,
Joseph
Dear Santa,
I would like blocks for Christmas.
Love,
Braxton
Dear Santa,
I would like action figures for Christmas.
Love,
Abel
Dear Santa,
I would like Lion Guard toys for Christmas
Love,
Tyler
Dear Santa,
I would like Frozen toys for Christmas.
Love,
Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I would like a ball for Christmas.
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
I would like blocks for Christmas.
Love,
Nevaen
Dear Santa,
My name is Khloe and I am 3 years old for Christmas I would like baby dolls.
Love,
Khloe
Dear Santa,
My name is Bow and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Paint so I can paint pictures.
Love,
Bow
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like a fire truck
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jennseon and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Toy Cars.
Love,
Jensen
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like A Ben 10 watch.
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Ariehanna and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like Barbies.
Love,
Ariehanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Kamren and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like some Toy cars.
Love,
Kamren
Dear Santa,
My name is Dean and I am 4 years old. for Christmas I would like Poppy from Trolls.
Love,
Dean
Dear Santa,
My name is Avary and I am 3 years old for Christmas I would like Shopkins.
Love,
Avary
Dear Santa,
My name is Riter and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys.
Love,
Riter
Dear Santa,
my name is Benjamin and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like PJ Mask toys.
Love,
Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a new coloring book, new crayons, a new bunny, a tiger and earrings like my mommies.
Love,
Averie, age 3
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like some trucks, a new hat and a ball.
Love,
Graham, age 3
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like the movie Moana, a ducky, a cow, shoes and clothes.
Love,
Kynadi, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a tractor, some cars, batman toys.
Love,
Anthony, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll, new clothes, a new cup for daddy, a ducky.
Love,
Leah, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Moana toys.
Love,
Ulah, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll, shoes.
Love,
Harper, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like tractors, trucks, boots.
Love,
Patrick, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like puppie game.
Love,
Roe, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toy boat.
Love,
Jackson, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toy dog-Furlive pets.
Love,
Evelyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like race caras.
Love,
Miles, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like baby dolls, sliegh, hair clips.
Love,
Hannah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Big Barbie house, Barbies, toy car.
Love,
Layla, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like toy heleicoptors, clothes, new glasses.
Love,
Leighton, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like dirt bike, toy spiderman and motorcycle.
Love,
Tova’n, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like mermaid dress up set, tea set, and dolls for tea party.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like real live unicorn, stuffed animals and Barbie dream house set.
Love,
Brystol, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Mermaid horse, Elsa and Ana, flying barbie horse.
Love,
Leah, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Soggy Doggy, Drone race car toy and Lightening McQueen toys.
Love,
Leelen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like real dirt bike, Truck (toy) Monster and Bouncy Balls.
Love,
Connor, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Remote control truck.
Love,
Mavrick, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a drone, toy firetruck and crayon maker.
Love,
Elias, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like remote control car.
Love,
Tera’n, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like treasure key.
Love,
Lillian, age 3
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Batman toy.
Love,
Abrym, age 3
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Baby stroller.
Love,
Kynslie, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toy.
Love,
Emmett, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like magic tracks.
Love,
Trevor, age 4
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Big bounce ball.
Love,
Kinsley, age 2
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like dirt bike, fish.
Love,
Owen, age 4
Dear Santa,
My name is Austin and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Race Cars.
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucas and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like paw patrol toys.
Love,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
my name is Addison and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Marshall from Paw Patrol.
Love,
Addison
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like Toy Cars.
Love,
Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Dominic and I am 4 years old for Christmas I would like Toy Cars.
Love,
Dominic
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily and I am 3 years old. for Christmas I would like barbies.
Love,
Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezekiel and I am 2 years old. for Christmas I would like a Helicopter toy
Love,
Ezekiel
Dear Santa,
My name is Camron and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol boat.
Love,
Camron
Dear Santa,
My name is Trey and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a monster truck.
Love,
Trey
Dear Santa,
My name is Leo and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Ben 10 Watch.
Love,
Leo
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Mr. Potato head.
Love,
Aria
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalie and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like barbie dolls.
Love,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
My name is Baylor and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a toy kitchen set.
Love,
Baylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucas and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like remote control Lamborghini.
Love,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like an Elsa doll.
Love,
Alyssa
Dear Santa,
My name is Raylan and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys.
Love,
Raylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Ralphie and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a remote control car.
Love,
Ralphie
Dear Santa,
My name is Keegan and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a PJ Masks Catboy doll.
Love,
Keegan
Dear Santa,
My name is Axel and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like Spider-man Legos
Love,
Axel
Dear Santa,
My name is Abel and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a big dinosaur.
Love,
Abel
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryson and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a tablet.
Love,
Bryson
Dear Santa,
My name is Blade and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol playset.
Love,
Blade
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Legos, Chicken nuggets, Play-dough, underwear (Paw Patrol), fruit snacks, gloves, shoes, cupcakes and ice cream, wagon, a baby pig, a new mom.
Love,
Ben, age 2
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Balance beam, gymnastics bar, my 2 front teeth to be straight, iphone, headphones.
Love,
Destiny, age 8
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Ipod, phone, slime, candy canes, American girl doll things.
Love,
Lucy, age 10
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
LOL Doll, pillow-mermaid/sequin, mermaid tail, slime kit, phone.
Love,
Aleera, age 8
Dear Santa,
Pleas look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
LOL doll, tablet, phone, PJ’s, winter things.
Love,
Ella, age 8
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Tablet, Minecraft stuff, Power Rangers Toys, hot wheels, bank.
Love,
Gregory, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Jojo bows, slime, piesents, Legos, Pet stuff for my cat.
Love,
Adaleigh, age 7
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Hatchimal, hoverboard, headphones, puppy, puppy toys.
Love,
Kenzie, age 7
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Cars, puppy, shoes (boots), movies, coloring books.
Love,
Lucas, age 2
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Motorcycle, Paint, Robots, Blocks, Trolls movie, Cars and racing track.
Love,
Blake, age 2
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Babies, pigs, coloring books and crayons, pink hat, new binky, blankets, candy (chocolate), Donuts.
Love,
Riplee, age 2
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A Robot, a blue ball, a suction cup.
Love,
Cooper, age 4
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A tiger, a real tiger.
Love,
Gabe, 2
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Robot, another robot thats bigger, a tractor, a dumptruck, a red tractor, a dirt bike thats green, a motorcycle, a turbo plane, a duck game, a bumblebee toy, a fourwheeler, a spinning Christmas tree, a turtle troy, a toy dog, a black dog toy, a wiggling snake toy, a black fidget spinner, a Captin America toy, another snake toy, another dog toy, an owl toy, crocodile toy, a bat toy with moving wings.
Love,
Charlie, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A big baby doll, a My life doll, Anna and Elsa toys, My own cleaning supplies, a Hatchimal.
Love,
Peyton, age 4
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Baby Dolls, American Girl Doll, Turtle Toy, A ladybug toy, Toy House.
Love,
Paisley, age 3
Dear Santa,
My name is Brady and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would a green Lantern toy.
Love,
Brady
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a Batman and Joker toys.
Love,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name is John and I am 4 years old. For Christmas I would like PJ mask dolls.
Love,
John
Dear Santa,
My name is Caroline and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys.
Love,
Caroline
Dear Santa,
My name is Melodi and I am 5 years old. For Christmas I would like a pink tablet.
Love,
Melodi
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Baby Dolls, American Girl Doll, Turtle Toy, A ladybug toy, Toy House.
Love,
Paisley (age 3)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A Motorcycle, A Trampoline, Cars, Kitchen, and Mickey Mouse.
Love,
Caisen (age 4)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A Ballerina, Barbie dream house, Dora
Love,
Wrenn (age 3)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A Train, Play dough, A Tractor, Cars, Paw Patrol Toys.
Love,
Corbyn (age 3)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Play doughs, Batman Legos, PJ Mask toys, Bat boy toys, Books, Tiger toys.
Love,
Tucker (age 3)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Trains, Cars, A Football
Love,
Gauge (age 3)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Barbie dream house, Legos, A Tablet, and A phone.
Love,
Kyndall (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A hulahoop, A flashlight, A bat that flies, A toy bug, and A Notebook with a pen, a toy santa Claus, a toy painter, A toy birthday cake, A Santa’s helper, A twirling Christmas tree.
Love,
Aliyah (age 4)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
A Magic Wand, A New bouncy house, Barbie Dreamhouse, A Princess Pillow, hatchimal, and lol dolls
Love,
Addyson (age 4)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
Robot, A bigger Robot, A tractor with a dump truck
Love,
TJ (age 3)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. PS4 or XBOX1
2. Remote control car
3. Slime – a bunch !!
4. NERF guns
5. Legos
Love,
Ryan (age 9)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Lego girls set
2. Bedroom decorations
3. Paint set
4. Baby Alive
5. Jojo bows
Love,
Becca (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Kids who don’t have toys to get toys
2. Kids who are sick to get better
3. Kids who don’t have a house to get a house
4. Kids who don’t have hats or gloves to get some
5. NERF guns
Love,
Nathan (age 8)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. My two front teeth !!
2. Twin Hatchimals
3. Keys
4. Phone
5. Slime
Love,
Adalee (age 7)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Sweeper
2. Circle Robot
3. Robot
4. Slime
5. Minecraft
Love,
Eisley (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Bunny
2. Slushy Grocery Game
3. Ghast Attack Track
4. Lego Batman Movie
5. Minecraftr Witches Hut Lego Set
Love,
Dominic (age 8)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Computer
2. Tablet
3. Dolls
4. Tennis shoes
5. Elf on the Shelf
Love,
Orianna (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Hatchmimals
2. LEGO Set
3. X Box Games
4. Movies
5. More X Box games
Love,
Gavin (age 8)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Baby Dolls
2. Air Plane
3. Unicorn
4. Barbie
5. Ice Cream Maker
Love,
Hana (age 6)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Gymnastics Bar
2. ipad
3. Babydoll
4. Jojo Bows
5. Balance Beam
Love,
Maebree (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. American Girl Doll
2. LEGO set
3. Elf on the Shelf
4. Baby Doll
5. Kitchen Set
Love,
Storie (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Science Kit
2. Harry Potter Books
3. Vet + Kitty Books
4. Trehouse for my cat
5. Art Set
Love,
Anastasia (age 7)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Lego Minecraft set
2. Five Nights at Freddies
3. Lego Five Nights at Freddies
4. Tablet
5. Science kit
Love,
Miles (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Baby Alive
2. Pajamas
3. Gloves
4. Art Set
5. Chalkboard
Love,
Hazel (age 5)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Legos
2. Hoverboard
3. Slime
4. Kinnetic Sand
5. Science Kit
Love,
Kyron (age 7)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Tablet
2. American Girl Doll
3. Slime
4. Jojo Bows
5. LOL Dolls – a bunch!!
Love,
Kaylee (age 7)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. ipod
2. Jojo Bows
3. LOL Dolls
4. Jojo Doll
5. Slime
Love,
Olivia (age 7)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. iphone-X
2. Call of Duty WWII
3. Kitten
4. Army Toys
5. NERF Guns
Love,
Britton (age 7)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Hot Wheels Garage
2. Hot Wheels
3. PS4
4. Sharknado
5. Into the Storm
Love,
Levi (age 8)
Dear Santa,
Please look at my list below and bring me these things if I’ve made the nice list.
1. Balance Beam
2. Bar
3. LOL Dolls
4. DS
5. Coloring Stuff
Love,
Faith Pullins (age 7)
Dear Santa,
I wonder how Buddy can fly? And How does Santas reindeer fly? And I want nerf guns, mashems, and a sweatshirt, wrestling stuff, dirt bike, and new crayons, for school, and dryerase markers, pencils.
From Hayden and Caalico critters House.
Santa,
I would like. for christmas. a bog ball gun.
a nerf gun.
and paint
some legos
remote control monster truck.
and something for my Dad. like hunting gear. some tools.
Love,
Layne
Dear Santa,
I would like my little pony
cosmo
fingerling unicorn
baby alive
chubbydogs
unicorn diary
arbis
camper
princess carriage
unicorn pajamas
love,
Jayla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like calico critters, shopkins, legos, My life doll accessories, crafts, Barbie dolls, Nom Noms, and lol dolls. Santa my elf’s name is buddy I would like to see him fly it won’t happen I still believe because he always hides really good and in funny places because he is the best elf ever.
Love,
Avari
Dear Santa,
My holiday wish list:
TV, fuji instax mini 9 camera. Hot wheels roto revolution track set. Thomas and friends scrapyard escape set. Craz-art slime activity kit, spiderman Nerf Blaster, Air Hogs robot trax for daddy,
Thank you, Sincerely,
Alex
Dire Santa
I trid to be good thise yire can you bring me at lest 3 things this crismas
Love,
Jolene
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Kylie. Thank you for giving me the candy cane in Kroger. Here is a list of what I want for christmas:
– Pink ball
– Cat toy
– Marshmellows
– Hippopatomas
– mouse toy
– Tiny bottle
– puppy toys
– Pink dress
– Little sister for olaf
– Microphone
Thanks for getting the big ornament and the presents.
Love,
Kylie
Santa
I would like dog treats for my dogs and a nail polish kit. A Barbie.
Love,
Reese (age 4)
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. One of the nice things I have done is play with my sister, Teagan.
I have a few Christmas wishes this year: a Dog Man book, a minion fart blaster, and nerf toys.
Merry Christmas, Santa! I will leave you a treat.
Love,
Declan
P.S. Will you please bring my sister a Mrs. Potato Head?
Dear Santa,
Things I want for Christmas are, A swimming dog toy, an lol doll, flipazoo’s, soggy doggy, and the fureal tiger. How do elves fly? And Calico critters house.
From Your Friend,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
A red car that transtform to a robot. A tiger. A doll house. A lago set. A robot dog. A diary. And a book. A burbie plan. And a bat man. And turtles. And a watch. A burbie with a van. And a OWE. And a robot. And a emoji hand sinner. And kids phon. A Land sinner and a cube mixd to gather. And magic.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Dear Santa
My name is Jackson. My brother Ashton is helping me a lot. To grow up Big and Healthy.
Could you Bring me a Big Ball and a silver teddy bear whose name can be “fluffy”.
I’m only 1 year old is why my brother is helping me when sissy is at school- then she helps too.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa
I’m looking forward for you to come see me. Would you please bring me a teddy bear, green Please. Also a chuck truck, some coloring book, train. And Walkie Talkies. Also could you bring Jackson a ball and Haliegh a new Barbie doll.
I love you and I try to be real good and help with Jackson for mommy and daddy. I fed him some lunch today.
Love,
Ashton
Dear Santa
For Christmas I want a mini-hatchable, and a jo-jo sea doll; a mer-maid doll. And could you get Jackson a special toy please.
Santa, every Christmas I hear you raindeer on my roof
I try to be good and am learning a lot in school
Can I please have a elf on the shelf Because I sure do love the one at grandma’s house. Then it can watch over my family
I love you
Love
Haliegh
Dear Santa
I would like a mecha nical scooter. and a journal that has a key-lock with a pen. And can you make that scooter a glow one?
Love,
Amman
Dear Santa,
I have been good.
– Genny