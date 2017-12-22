‘YouthSpark’ at UU attracts dozens of local students

More than 40 Champaign County high school students attended Urbana University’s coding camp on Tuesday. UU partnered with Microsoft to host “YouthSpark Digital Camp: Code and Create” to help prepare students for professional careers. Microsoft YouthSpark is a global initiative to empower young people to do more and achieve more in their lives by providing access to technology skills and a better education, inspiring them to imagine and realize a better future, and helping them to find jobs or start their own businesses.

