‘YouthSpark’ at UU attracts dozens of local students


More than 40 Champaign County high school students attended Urbana University’s coding camp on Tuesday. UU partnered with Microsoft to host “YouthSpark Digital Camp: Code and Create” to help prepare students for professional careers. Microsoft YouthSpark is a global initiative to empower young people to do more and achieve more in their lives by providing access to technology skills and a better education, inspiring them to imagine and realize a better future, and helping them to find jobs or start their own businesses.


