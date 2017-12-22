Ohio Hi-Point receives Auditor of State Award

BELLEFONTAINE – Auditor of State Dave Yost announced Ohio Hi-Point Career Center as a recipient of the Auditor of State Award for the district’s clean audit report.

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts that meet the qualifications of a clean audit upon the completion of a financial audit.

Timely financial reports were filed by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). The audit report did not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs. In addition, Hi-Point’s management letter contained no comments related to:

· Ethics referrals

· Questioned costs less than $10,000

· Lack of timely report submission

· Reconciliation

· Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

· Findings for recovery less than $100

· Public meetings or public records

The award was first offered after Auditor Dave Yost took office in January 2011. Ohio Hi-Point has received the Auditor of State Award for the 2010-11, 2011-12, 2014-15, and 2015-16 school years.

Submitted by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

