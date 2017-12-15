Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Charcoal is an adorable mitten paw kitten looking for his forever home. Charcoal was brought to Paws with his mom and 3 siblings. All of these kitties had extra toes on their paws. They looked like they have large thumbs! They are mitten paw cats. Mitten cats are also called Polydactyl, Bigfoot or Hemingway cats (named after the author, Ernest Hemingway, who owned mitten pawed cats as pets). Mitten paw cats are unusual and considered to be lucky.

Charcoal is a precious black kitty with a tiny bit of white under his chin. Charcoal is very shy and needs someone who is willing to spend time with him. Charcoal is up to date on shots, and litter box trained. If you are interested in Charcoal, be sure to get your application in. Charcoal has been spayed. This kitty would be an ideal companion and would be a devoted pet!

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hi folk. I’m a new girl here at Paws Urbana. My name is Chica and I’m a 2-year-old Shepherd/Collie mix. I’m spayed, fully vetted, heartworm negative, full of energy and housebroken. Please come visit me. I think I need a fenced in yard with room to run cause I love to play..I’m a big girl ….but such a love bug!

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Rusty and I am the dachshund boy. My friend, Bam Bam came with me here to Barely Used Pets and he is a pug mix boy. Our person couldn’t take care of us anymore. But we are together here, so that makes things a little easier for us. We are between 7 and 10 years old and we are available in the Senior to Senior program here at the rescue. We are both house trained and would really, really like a new forever family for Christmas! Won’t you come and see us? We will put on our bestest Christmas outfits…we heard a rumor that it involves some antlers on our heads, LOL! Please see if you can find a soft spot in your heart for us and maybe a little soft bed on the floor where we can curl up. We promise to be really good boys and we will love you so much for giving us a chance that…well, you just won’t have a bucket big enough to hold it all!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Rusty and Bam Bam say..”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home! We’ve got some Holiday celebrating to do!”

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

CCAWL would like to introduce one of our many seniors, Brutus as “pet of the week.” He is a 10 year old Chihuahua who has somewhat lost his eye sight, but gets around just fine. Brutus loves squeaky toys which he likes to carry around. He has been fully vetted which includes him being neutered, heartworm tested, micro-chipped and completely vaccinated including Rabies, Da2PPL and the Bivalent Flu. You must have an approved application to adopt. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash, check & credit card.

Our “new winter hours” are as follows: closed Sunday through Tuesday, but Open 12:00pm – 6:00pm Wednesday through Saturday. We appreciate all donations including leashes, harnesses, collars, dog & cat food, kitty litter, etc. If you would like to become a volunteer, please feel free to stop out & get a volunteer application. We would love for you to join our team!

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic has increased surgical days & is still offering low cost sterilizations. We also do TNR’S for $30.00.memberships are now open. Our campus includes, an indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facilities, as well as the trails & agility courses. For more information or details please give us a call at 937-834-5236 or stop out during our business hours at 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg, OH.

Information submitted by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

