UHS art show/sale, concerts set for Sunday

The second annual Urbana High School Art Show and Sale will be held Sunday, Dec. 17, in the UHS gym lobby from 4 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit local food pantries. Each Urbana High School art student created at least one piece of art to donate to the event. Visitors wishing to own an original artwork will donate $5 or $10 for each piece.

The Junior High Band Christmas Concert is 4-5 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Junior High Choir Christmas Concert at 5-6 p.m. and the Combined Senior High Band and Choir Christmas Concert featuring pieces from The Polar Express at 7-8 p.m. Concerts will be held in the UHS auditorium. Admission is free.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

