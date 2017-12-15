Posted on by

Rollover crash under investigation

,

Staff report

Firefighters extinguish a blaze that started when a vehicle flipped over a South U.S. Route 68 guardrail on Thursday.


Don Hatcher | Contributing photographer

A vehicle caught fire on Thursday after flipping over a guardrail on South U.S. Route 68.


Don Hatcher | Contributing photographer

A vehicle flipped over a guard rail on South U.S. Route 68 at 4:14 p.m. Thursday before catching fire. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

According to a crash report, a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Maynard, 19, of Beavercreek, was traveling on South U.S. Route 68, went left of center, then over-corrected. The vehicle then flipped over the guard rail, caught fire and exploded.

The report states Maynard sustained possible injuries. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Rollover crash under investigation

