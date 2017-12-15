Grand jury indicts teenager for murder

A Champaign County grand jury indicted a minor Friday for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend.

Donovan A. Nicholas, 15, was indicted on one count each of aggravated murder and murder, according to a press release from Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi. An arraignment hearing before Judge Nick Selvaggio will be held on Tuesday.

The charges against Nicholas are in connection with the April 6 homicide of Heidi F. Taylor. A court statement filed by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office stated Nicholas allegedly stabbed Taylor, 40, an unknown number of times before shooting her.

On Nov. 17, the Champaign County Juvenile Court ordered for Nicholas’ case to be transferred to the Champaign County Common Pleas Court’s general division for criminal prosecution as an adult.

Talebi stated the case was presented to the grand jury for consideration Friday, resulting in an indictment against Nicholas.

Before the case was transferred to the general division of the court, multiple hearings were held in the juvenile court including a hearing on Nov. 21 during which Nicholas was ordered to be held at the Central Ohio Youth Center without bond.

During an Oct. 31 amenability hearing, Nicholas’ mental health history was discussed by Dr. Daniel Hrinko. During this hearing Hrinko discussed a multiple personality disorder Nicholas has.

As Nicholas spoke with a Champaign County dispatcher following the April 6 incident, he said he killed Taylor but also stated that a person named Jeff, who he stated is inside him, stabbed and shot her.

Donovan A. Nicholas sits in court during an April hearing in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division. A Champaign County grand jury indicted him Friday in connection with the April 6 homicide of Heidi F. Taylor.

