Waddle re-elected Ohio Farm Bureau trustee

COLUMBUS — Bill Waddle of Springfield was re-elected as District 14 trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. His re-election took place Dec. 8 during Ohio Farm Bureau’s 99th annual meeting. As a trustee, he will help govern the state’s largest general farm organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties.

A retired farmer, Waddle currently is a real estate agent/broker and owns Bill Waddle Auctioneering. He has been a Clark County Farm Bureau member for more than 50 years and previously served on its board of trustees and as membership campaign chairman. He also was on Springfield’s Global Impact STEM Academy committee and served on the Producers Livestock Board and was board president.

Waddle also has been active in Jaycees, Greenon School Board, Springfield Chamber of Commerce and St. John’s Lutheran Church. He has been a 4-H adviser, a 38-year member of the Clark County Fair sales committee and vice president of the fair board.

He and his wife, Sharon, were Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farm Couple for the southwest region in 1979 and served on the Ohio Farm Bureau State Farmer Committee. They have been members of Kith and Kin Advisory Council for 45 years. The couple have five grown children and eight grandchildren.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen the state’s communities. The organization helps its members engage in policy and communications activities to improve their communities and provides a wide range of member benefits. To learn more, visit ofbf.org.