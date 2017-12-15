Ellen Petty is a valued volunteer at Barely Used Pets an animal rescue. She has volunteered at Barely Used Pets for five years. Some of the duties she performs are cleaning the dog kennels, washing the dog dishes, and doing laundry. Jeretta Aldridge of Barely Used Pets said, “Ellen is a great help and does whatever is needed. Ellen is always kind and great with the animals.” The Volunteer of the Month photo is provided by Jenny White, Community Connections Facilitator for the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, in order to show how local individuals with disabilities shine through their service in the community.

