WL-S names Students of the Month

West Liberty-Salem has announced its December seniors of the month, with Nicholas Williams and Taylor Henault receiving the honors.

Nicholas Williams

PARENTS: Sherry Barger, Curtis Williams & Clinton Barger

School Activities and Awards: Academic All-Ohio, Cross Country & Track, Two White Tiger Awards, National Honor Society, 2016 OHC Runner of the Year, Mock Trial, Key Club

If I were principal for a day: If I was principal for a day I would make sure to create several fun activities and rewards as gratitude for the hard work of teachers who constantly devote their time and energy to the well being of the school body. I would also constantly keep in close contact with my teachers to ensure they are receiving the supplies, respect, and the proper atmosphere of the classroom.

Favorite school memory: In 2013, I was nominated by two of my teachers to attend an educational tour of Italy and Greece. On this trip, I was able to open my horizons by becoming more aware of the major international presence, learn several new cultures, and reflect on the studies I’d taken in my Social Studies class.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Cross Country Coach, Mike Louden, for his non-stop support on and off the course. Ghandi for his inspirations in the world. My parents for the overwhelming support they have showered me with for over 18 years. Ms. Marie Lenk for teaching me Spanish as well as opening the doors to an international world.

Lately, I have been reading: The American Theocracy by Kevin Phillips

My advice to parents: Even though I don’t feel very qualified, I believe space and trust are key components to a healthy relationship with your parents.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is not coming out of my shell sooner. As an underclassmen I was very timid and shy which made me miss out on too much.

Next year I will be: Next year I will be attending a college (TBA) where I will be studying International Business Administration and Economics with a minor in German.

Taylor Henault

PARENTS: Theresa Woods and Scott Henault

School Activities and Awards: Prom Comitee, Student Council, Key Club delegate, Link Crew, National Honor Society president, Spanish Club, Drama Club, Musical, Cross Country, and Track. Awards include Co-Hustle award for Cross county in 2017, Hustle Award for softball in 2015, four year Varsity Award for cross country in 2017, Most Improved for cross country in 2015, HOBY Academic All-Star, and The Presidents Volunteer Service Award.

If I were principal for a day: I would provide free Starbucks and Olive Garden all day long, and allow naps to occur because the students here deserve it.

Favorite school memory: Helping in the Multiple Disabilities room for 5 years and being able to see them grow not only in their academic levels, but in society as well.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My mother, my sisters, Alycia Smith and Bree Kramer.

Because: They all have taught me so many lessons, and I couldn’t be more thankful to have them in my life.

Lately, I have been reading: My textbooks, and the Bible.

My advice to parents: (Mom and Dad, you’re doing great) To other parents, listen to your kids. What they say may actually be important.

My biggest regret: Not being more appreciative of how much my parents do for me.

Next year I will be: Studying Special Education most likely at Bowling Green State University.

Williams http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_Unknown.jpeg Williams Henault http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_file.jpeg Henault