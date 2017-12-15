CCRTA welcomes Vitale, Bean

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association members met for their 50-Year Anniversary on Oct. 10. The meeting included the sharing of many memories, and several greetings from various sources. Among those were proclamations delivered personally by Ohio State House Representative Nino Vitale and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean. The Mayor recalled several of his experiences as a student in the Urbana City Schools and at Urbana University.

Ohio State House Representative Nino Vitale and CCRTA President Karen Headlee celebrate a proclamation honoring the CCRTA’s 50th anniversary. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_VitaleHeadlee.jpg Ohio State House Representative Nino Vitale and CCRTA President Karen Headlee celebrate a proclamation honoring the CCRTA’s 50th anniversary.