Posted on by

CCRTA welcomes Vitale, Bean


Submitted story

Ohio State House Representative Nino Vitale and CCRTA President Karen Headlee celebrate a proclamation honoring the CCRTA’s 50th anniversary.


Champaign County Retired Teachers Association members met for their 50-Year Anniversary on Oct. 10. The meeting included the sharing of many memories, and several greetings from various sources. Among those were proclamations delivered personally by Ohio State House Representative Nino Vitale and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean. The Mayor recalled several of his experiences as a student in the Urbana City Schools and at Urbana University.

Ohio State House Representative Nino Vitale and CCRTA President Karen Headlee celebrate a proclamation honoring the CCRTA’s 50th anniversary.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_VitaleHeadlee.jpgOhio State House Representative Nino Vitale and CCRTA President Karen Headlee celebrate a proclamation honoring the CCRTA’s 50th anniversary.

Submitted story

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:47 pm
Updated: 10:45 am. |    

All decked out for the holidays

All decked out for the holidays
10:41 pm
Updated: 12:12 pm. |    

Window to God

Window to God
12:20 pm |    

Residence raided during drug bust

Residence raided during drug bust