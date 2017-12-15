DAR November minutes

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the VFW/DAV joint headquarters in BrownRidge Hall. Area veterans were invited for a social time from 9:30-10 a.m. with donuts, coffee and cider served.

Eighteen veterans, eleven guests, twenty-three DAR members and one CAR member were in attendance.

Regent Pat Detwiler greeted the group and offered a sincere welcome to special guests Mr. and Mrs. Clarence J. Brown. Regent Detwiler then gave a brief history of how Veterans Day was instituted, with an emphasis on WWI.

Regent Detwiler proceeded with the opening DAR ritual.

Treasurer Judy Brooks presented a donation to Fred Williams, Commander of DAV Chapter 31 Post.

President General’s Report: Vice Regent Kim Snyder gave an update on the Service to America project. Currently, eleven members of the Urbana Chapter have reported 2,623 volunteer hours. Members who are not participating in this effort should pick up information on the procedure for entering these hours. This is especially important as we are a “service organization.”

Vice Regent Snyder also reported on the status of our Urbana Chapter in regard to the OSDAR Honor Roll. We have earned the status of Cardinals with a total of ninety points out of one hundred. The chapter will now be eligible to be in the running with other top scoring chapters in the state of Ohio.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer reported on the valuable role that Canine Units have forever played in operations of the United States Military.

Chaplain’s report: In the absence of Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong, devotions were offered by Lana Seeberg.

The business meeting was suspended for the presentation by the featured speaker.

The speaker, Col. Robert D. Pollock USAF (Ret), was introduced by Vice Regent Kim Snyder. His presentation was titled “Perspectives on the First World War.” It was interesting as well as surprising, to learn that much of today’s current technology had its’ inception during this world conflict.

Regent Pat Detwiler gave a brief overview of current projects of the Urbana Chapter DAR to better acquaint guests as to “who we are.”

Members were reminded of important upcoming dates of the 2018 Continental Congress will be held in Washington, DC on June 20-24 and registration is open.

Historian, Dr. Janet Ebert, gave a follow-up report on the Governor Joseph Vance Gravemarking Ceremony sponsored by the Urbana Chapter DAR held on October 15, 2017. It was exciting to learn that the chapter had received a Proclamation from Ohio Governor John R. Kasich recognizing us for having honored a former Governor of the State of Ohio.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:30 a.m.

Col. Robert D. Pollock USAF (ret.) presented a talk about World War II to Veterans, DAR members and guests. He is pictured with DAR members Mary Pollock, his mother, and Alexandra Boyle, his daughter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_Pollock.jpg Col. Robert D. Pollock USAF (ret.) presented a talk about World War II to Veterans, DAR members and guests. He is pictured with DAR members Mary Pollock, his mother, and Alexandra Boyle, his daughter.