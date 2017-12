West Liberty-Salem announced its students of the month for November. In the 8th grade, Micah Stoner and Ayden Estep were honored, 7th grade saw Kenzie Bahan and D.J. Yoder honored and 6th grade recognized Izabella Meister and Malachi Christison.

West Liberty-Salem announced its students of the month for November. In the 8th grade, Micah Stoner and Ayden Estep were honored, 7th grade saw Kenzie Bahan and D.J. Yoder honored and 6th grade recognized Izabella Meister and Malachi Christison. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_November-Group.jpg West Liberty-Salem announced its students of the month for November. In the 8th grade, Micah Stoner and Ayden Estep were honored, 7th grade saw Kenzie Bahan and D.J. Yoder honored and 6th grade recognized Izabella Meister and Malachi Christison.