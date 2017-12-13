Martin, Browne, Hull, & Harper welcomes 2 attorneys

Martin Browne, Hull & Harper, PLL announced the arrival of two new attorneys to the firm.

Jessica K. Sink joins Martin Browne’s employment, workers’ compensation, and litigation groups. She obtained her law degree from Ohio Northern College of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude. She was Lead Articles Editor of Ohio Northern Law Review and published two case notes in the school journal. In addition, she has articles published in the ABA Journal of Labor and Employment and the University of Virginia Law Review.

During law school, she completed a judicial externship with Honorable Judge Walter H. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. She also completed an internship with Common Pleas Judge Jonathan P. Hein of Darke County.

She earned her B.A. cum laude with University Honors from Miami University in Oxford, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a dual major in Strategic Communication and History, and a minor in Marketing. While at Miami, she was Editorial Editor of The Miami Student newspaper and completed a Public Relations Professional Certificate Program at New York University.

Benjamin A. Hooper joins Martin Browne’s estate planning, real estate, and corporate law groups. Born and raised in West Liberty, he is a West Liberty-Salem High School graduate. He attended the University of Cincinnati, receiving a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude. Then he attended the University of Cincinnati Law School, where he earned his law degree, graduating cum laude. He was the Citations Editor of the University of Cincinnati Law Review.

He will be working in both Martin Browne’s Urbana and Springfield offices. He lives in West Liberty with his wife, Leslie.

The law firm has offices at One Monument Square, Suite 200, in Urbana and at One Main St., Suite 800, in Springfield

