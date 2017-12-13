Chamber asks businesses to donate hats, mittens

The Champaign County Chamber & Visitors Bureau is challenging Champaign County businesses to donate to the Chamber’s Warm for Winter Campaign.

Starting Friday, the Chamber will begin collecting winter hats and mittens to donate to all the schools in Champaign County.

While the Chamber will accept donations from all businesses in Champaign County, the Chamber member who donates the most hats and mittens by the Jan. 30 deadline will receive a plaque to display at its business and a photo will be sent to the Daily Citizen. All hats and mittens can be dropped off at the Chamber office, 107 N. Main St., Urbana, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. To arrange for items to be picked up, call the Chamber at 937-653-5764.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

