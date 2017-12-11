Recent Votes in U.S. Congress

Recent Senate Votes

Nielsen Nomination – Confirmation – Vote Confirmed (62-37, 1 Not Voting)

The Senate confirmed Kirstjen Nielsen to be secretary of Homeland Security.

Sen. Rob Portman voted YES

Sen. Sherrod Brown voted NO

Balash Nomination – Confirmation – Vote Confirmed (61-38, 1 Not Voting)

The Senate confirmed Joseph Balash to be assistant secretary of the Interior.

Sen. Rob Portman voted YES

Sen. Sherrod Brown voted NO

Short-Term Fiscal 2018 Continuing Appropriations – Vote Agreed to (81-14, 5 Not Voting)

The House passed the joint resolution that would provide funding for federal government operations and services at current levels through Dec. 22, 2017, at an annualized rate of $1.23 trillion for federal departments and agencies covered by the 12 unfinished fiscal 2018 spending bills. The bill also would allow state Children’s Health and Insurance Programs to receive extra redistribution funds beyond what is currently allowed, supporting the program’s operations through the end of December.

Sen. Rob Portman voted YES

Sen. Sherrod Brown voted YES

Recent House Votes

Tax Overhaul – Motion to Request Conference – Vote Passed (222-192, 19 Not Voting)

Brady, R-Texas, motion that the House disagree with the Senate amendment and request a conference with the Senate on the bill that would revise the federal income tax system by lowering individual and corporate tax rates, repealing various deductions through 2025.

Rep. Jim Jordan voted YES

Concealed Carry Reciprocity Between States – Vote Passed (231-198, 4 Not Voting)

The House passed the bill that would permit any individual authorized by their home state to carry a concealed handgun to also carry that concealed weapon in any other state that permits the carrying of concealed weapons. The bill also would require a twice-annual certification by all federal agencies, federal courts and state governments, in coordination with the Department of Justice, to verify that all relevant data has been reported and uploaded to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System regarding individuals who are not eligible to purchase firearms.

Rep. Jim Jordan voted YES

Small Business Mergers Regulatory Exemption – Vote Passed (426-0, 6 Not Voting)

The House passed the bill that would exempt brokers handling mergers and acquisitions from Securities and Exchange Commission registration requirements in cases in which the company being sold does not have any class of securities required to be registered with the SEC and in the prior fiscal year, the company’s earnings, before interest or taxes, are less than $25 million or gross revenue is less than $250 million.

Rep. Jim Jordan voted YES

Short-Term Fiscal 2018 Continuing Appropriations – Vote Passed (235-193, 5 Not Voting)

Rep. Jim Jordan voted YES

Upcoming Votes

Grasz Nomination – PN878

The Senate is expected to vote on the nomination of Leonard Grasz to be a U.S. circuit judge for the Eight Circuit.

Willett Nomination – PN1077

The Senate is expected to vote on the nomination of Don Willett to be a U.S. circuit judge for the Fifth Circuit.

Ho Nomination – PN1108

The Senate is expected to vote on the nomination of James Ho to be a U.S. circuit judge for the Fifth Circuit.

Mortgage Escrow Requirements – HR3971

The bill would expand to somewhat larger companies certain exemptions from home mortgage escrow requirements under the 2010 financial regulatory overhaul law. Specifically, it would exempt lenders with assets of $25 billion or less from the law’s requirement that they establish escrow accounts for the first five years of “high-priced” mortgage loans, if the lender holds the loan on its own balance sheet for three years after the loan is made.

Investigate Assets of Iranian Leaders – HR1638

The bill would require the Treasury secretary to compile and submit to Congress a report detailing the known assets in U.S. and foreign institutions that are controlled directly or indirectly by the top political and military leaders of Iran, how those assets were acquired and for what purposes they are used.

Iranian Aircraft Purchases Financing – HR4324

The bill would require the Treasury secretary to regularly report to Congress on any U.S. or foreign financial institutions that are involved with the financing of Treasury-authorized purchases and export of aircraft on behalf of Iran, and to certify that the associated financial transactions pose no money laundering or terrorism financing risk to the U.S. financial system and will not benefit certain Iranian individuals and entities.

Annual Financial Privacy Notices – HR2396

The bill would exempt any financial services company that has not changed its privacy policies — including companies that share or sell information on consumers to unaffiliated third parties — from the requirement that it provide annual written privacy notices to consumers, as long as such disclosures are available online and the availability of those notices is noted to consumers by other means, such as on billing statements.