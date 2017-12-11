Ohio News Briefs

2 die in northwest Ohio home fire

HOUCKTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people died in a mobile home fire in northwest Ohio.

The (Findlay) Courier newspaper reports that fire departments and police responded at around 2 a.m. EST Sunday to a fire report. Two bodies were found inside after the fire was put out.

The Ohio state fire marshal and Hancock County coroner and sheriff’s office are investigating the fire’s cause. The two victims weren’t identified immediately.

Ohio infants relocated because of smoke in hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say up to 10 infants have been relocated safely away from smoke in a southwest Ohio hospital.

Dayton District Fire Chief James Rose tells the Dayton Daily News that Miami Valley Hospital staffers moved the babies from the Berry Women’s Center before firefighters arrived in response to the smoke. He says the smoke came from an overheated motor and that crews were able to clear the smoke with ventilation.

Rose said early Monday that most of the smoke was contained from spreading.

He says there were no injuries.

2nd high school student dies after car crash

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Kevin Laudermilt, of Canton, died Sunday at Akron Children’s Hospital. He was injured Thursday when a car driven by his brother, 18-year-old Aaron Laudermilt, went off a road in Stark County’s Plain Township and hit a utility pole and a tree. Aaron Laudermilt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both were students at GlenOak High School in Plain Township.

Police say both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Woman’s body found days after apparent hit-and-run crash

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman whose body was discovered over the weekend was likely killed days earlier in a hit-and-run crash.

Sheriff’s deputies in Stark County say the body of 44-year-old Kimberly Thompson, of Plain Township, was discovered alongside a road Sunday morning. They believe she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Thompson had been reported missing on Friday.

Police continue to investigate.